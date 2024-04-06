HomeCar NewsToyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features, Full Details - E, S, S+, G, and...

Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features, Full Details – E, S, S+, G, and V

Satya Singh
Satya Singh
Toyota Taisor
Toyota Taisor

Launched recently at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh, Toyota Taisor marks the company’s re-entry into the sub-4-meter SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki-Toyota platform sharing agreement continues with the arrival of Taisor, a rebadged version of Maruti Fronx. A total of five variants are on offer – E, S, S+, G, and V. Here’s a quick look at variant-wise features of Taisor to understand which one offers the best value for money.

Toyota Taisor Base E variant features

Base-spec Taisor E variant is available at a price of Rs 7,73,500. It comes with a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that delivers 89.75 PS and 113 Nm. CNG option is available with only the base E variant. The E CNG variant is priced at Rs 8,71,500. When running on CNG, the output is 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Taisor CNG is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Taisor Specs
Toyota Taisor Specs

Talking about features, Toyota Taisor base E variant (petrol + CNG) has halogen projector headlamps, a signature grille with chrome garnish, steel wheels with a wheel cover, a shark fin antenna and a roof end spoiler. Other features include a tilt adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry system, all power windows, automatic climate control and gear shift indicator. Taisor base E variant does not get any screens. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors with infographic display and ABS with EBD.

Toyota Taisor S variant features (over E variant)

Exterior features of the Taisor S variant are mostly the same as those of the E variant. The only change is body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. Inside, features like dual-tone interior, premium fabric seat upholstery and flat bottom steering wheel are the same as the E variant. Taisor S variant gets an additional rear parcel tray.

Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features
Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features

Tech kit includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and 4 speakers. Other highlights include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and steering-mounted controls. Safety kit is the same as the E variant. Only addition is the anti-theft security system.

Toyota Taisor S variant has a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It gets both the 5MT and 5AMT gearbox options. Taisor S variant MT and AMT variants are priced at Rs 8,59,500 and Rs 9,12,500, respectively.

Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features
Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features

Toyota Taisor S+ variant features (over S variant)

Powertrain options for S+ are the same as the S variant. S+ MT and S+ AMT are priced at Rs 8,99,500 and Rs 9,52,500, respectively. Taisor S+ variant gets LED multi-reflector headlamps, LED DRLs, automatic headlamps with follow-me home function and painted alloy wheels.

Toyota Taisor G variant features (over S+ variant)

Top-spec G and V variants of Toyota Taisor are equipped with a 1.0-litre K-Series Turbo petrol engine. It delivers 100.06 PS and 147.6 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. Taisor G MT and G AT are priced at Rs 10,55,500 and Rs 11,95,500, respectively. Taisor G variant gains a rear wiper and washer, chrome plated inside door handles, 2 tweeters and a TFT colour multi-information display. Other key features include a wireless charger, paddle shifters (AT Only), tilt and telescopic steering wheel and engine start / stop with smart key.

Toyota Taisor Colours
Toyota Taisor Colours

G variant also has height-adjustable driver seat, front centre armrest, rear AC vents, Type A and C USB charging sockets and front footwell light. Safety is enhanced with side and curtain airbags, rearview camera, over-speed alert, door and lock status, battery status and headlamp and hazard lights. Taisor G and V variants also get Toyota’s iConnect connectivity suite.

Toyota Taisor V variant features (over G variant)

Taisor V MT and V AT are priced at Rs 11,47,500 and Rs 12,87,500, respectively. Feature additions include a dual-tone exterior colour option and UV-cut window glass. Inside, Taisor V variant has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 9-inch touchscreen and ARKAMYS Tuning (Surround Sense). Users also benefit from cruise control. Safety kit additions include a head-up display and 360° view camera.

Folks looking for an exhilarating drive experience will choose either the G or V variant of Taisor. In terms of value for money, Taisor S variant seems more appropriate. It has a good number of comfort, convenience and safety features. Tech kit also seems decent.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.