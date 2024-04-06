Toyota Taisor Variant-Wise Features, Full Details – E, S, S+, G, and V

Launched recently at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh, Toyota Taisor marks the company’s re-entry into the sub-4-meter SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki-Toyota platform sharing agreement continues with the arrival of Taisor, a rebadged version of Maruti Fronx. A total of five variants are on offer – E, S, S+, G, and V. Here’s a quick look at variant-wise features of Taisor to understand which one offers the best value for money.

Toyota Taisor Base E variant features

Base-spec Taisor E variant is available at a price of Rs 7,73,500. It comes with a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that delivers 89.75 PS and 113 Nm. CNG option is available with only the base E variant. The E CNG variant is priced at Rs 8,71,500. When running on CNG, the output is 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Taisor CNG is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about features, Toyota Taisor base E variant (petrol + CNG) has halogen projector headlamps, a signature grille with chrome garnish, steel wheels with a wheel cover, a shark fin antenna and a roof end spoiler. Other features include a tilt adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry system, all power windows, automatic climate control and gear shift indicator. Taisor base E variant does not get any screens. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors with infographic display and ABS with EBD.

Toyota Taisor S variant features (over E variant)

Exterior features of the Taisor S variant are mostly the same as those of the E variant. The only change is body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. Inside, features like dual-tone interior, premium fabric seat upholstery and flat bottom steering wheel are the same as the E variant. Taisor S variant gets an additional rear parcel tray.

Tech kit includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and 4 speakers. Other highlights include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and steering-mounted controls. Safety kit is the same as the E variant. Only addition is the anti-theft security system.

Toyota Taisor S variant has a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It gets both the 5MT and 5AMT gearbox options. Taisor S variant MT and AMT variants are priced at Rs 8,59,500 and Rs 9,12,500, respectively.

Toyota Taisor S+ variant features (over S variant)

Powertrain options for S+ are the same as the S variant. S+ MT and S+ AMT are priced at Rs 8,99,500 and Rs 9,52,500, respectively. Taisor S+ variant gets LED multi-reflector headlamps, LED DRLs, automatic headlamps with follow-me home function and painted alloy wheels.

Toyota Taisor G variant features (over S+ variant)

Top-spec G and V variants of Toyota Taisor are equipped with a 1.0-litre K-Series Turbo petrol engine. It delivers 100.06 PS and 147.6 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. Taisor G MT and G AT are priced at Rs 10,55,500 and Rs 11,95,500, respectively. Taisor G variant gains a rear wiper and washer, chrome plated inside door handles, 2 tweeters and a TFT colour multi-information display. Other key features include a wireless charger, paddle shifters (AT Only), tilt and telescopic steering wheel and engine start / stop with smart key.

G variant also has height-adjustable driver seat, front centre armrest, rear AC vents, Type A and C USB charging sockets and front footwell light. Safety is enhanced with side and curtain airbags, rearview camera, over-speed alert, door and lock status, battery status and headlamp and hazard lights. Taisor G and V variants also get Toyota’s iConnect connectivity suite.

Toyota Taisor V variant features (over G variant)

Taisor V MT and V AT are priced at Rs 11,47,500 and Rs 12,87,500, respectively. Feature additions include a dual-tone exterior colour option and UV-cut window glass. Inside, Taisor V variant has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 9-inch touchscreen and ARKAMYS Tuning (Surround Sense). Users also benefit from cruise control. Safety kit additions include a head-up display and 360° view camera.

Folks looking for an exhilarating drive experience will choose either the G or V variant of Taisor. In terms of value for money, Taisor S variant seems more appropriate. It has a good number of comfort, convenience and safety features. Tech kit also seems decent.