Maruti Fronx Gets 1.5-litre Engine Of Brezza – For Export Markets

Fronx has already acquired bestseller status in domestic market and is expected to gain popularity overseas as well

With more opportunities in SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki has been busy ramping up its portfolio. Part of that agenda is Fronx, which was launched earlier this year in April. Sales have been pretty good, with 13,395 units sold in the month of July.

Fronx also seems to be gaining popularity across international markets. It is being shipped to locations such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. In July, Fronx was ranked at 21st spot in the list of most exported made-in-India cars. A total of 922 units were exported in the month. The numbers could rise, as demand for Fronx increases abroad.

Fronx gets only the 1.5L engine option overseas

South Africa has emerged as an important market for Maruti Suzuki. There are usually some changes between the export model and the ones produced for domestic consumption. In case of Fronx, one key difference is in the engine options.

Here in India, Fronx is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. But in South African market, Suzuki Fronx offers only the 1.5-litre petrol motor. This engine is already in use with Maruti cars like Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6. Maruti Fronx in South Africa is priced from RAND 280k (Rs 12.5 lakh).

Talking about performance, the 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 89.73 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5AMT gearbox. Fronx in India is also offered with CNG option, wherein it makes 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. The 1.0-litre turbo unit makes 100.06 PS and 147.6 Nm. It is offered with a 5MT or 6AT gearbox. The 1.5-litre K15C engine delivers 100.06 PS and 136 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT.

It is quite common for carmakers to offer different set of engine options across different markets. Various factors could influence the choices such as emission norms, production cost, pricing strategy, local consumer preferences, any specific government regulations, etc. Maruti exports various other cars such as S-Presso, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and Ciaz.

Toyota derivative of Fronx will have the same engine options

As part of the collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota, the latter is working on the rebadged version of Fronx. Toyota has registered the ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ name trademark, which could be used for the rebadged Fronx. As compared to earlier rebadging exercises, Toyota will be attempting to achieve a more distinct profile for its version of Fronx. This will be in line with the company’s modern visual identity.

But engine options will be the same as that of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This will be applicable for units produced for domestic as well as export markets. So, Urban Cruiser Taisor in international markets will also have the 1.5-litre petrol motor. Other market-specific equipment list will also be common.