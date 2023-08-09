Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Name Trademark – Maruti Fronx Rebadge?

Toyota Secures Trademark for “Urban Cruiser Taisor” as it Prepares to Launch the Maruti Fronx Rebadged SUV

In a strategic maneuver aimed at reclaiming its presence in the sub 4-meter SUV market, Toyota has taken a significant step by trademarking the moniker “Urban Cruiser Taisor” for its forthcoming SUV (hat tip to Shashank). This decision follows the discontinuation of the Brezza-based Urban Cruiser, which left Toyota absent from the fiercely competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Addressing a Segment Void

The sub 4-meter SUV segment has emerged as a pivotal battleground, with popular contenders such as the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet dominating the landscape. Toyota initially entered this arena with the Urban Cruiser, a model hinged on the Brezza platform. Despite achieving commendable sales figures ranging between 3,000 to 4,000 units monthly, the Urban Cruiser’s sudden discontinuation had raised eyebrows.

The rationale behind this unanticipated decision remains concealed. Intriguingly, not only did Toyota halt production of the Urban Cruiser, but it also transferred the name to their new compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which is designed to take on established rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. This calculated maneuver left a void in Toyota’s lineup, prompting the company to craft an entirely new sub 4-meter SUV coupe based on the Maruti Fronx.

Introducing the Toyota Fronx SUV: Urban Cruiser Taisor

Unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, the Maruti Fronx has captivated attention with its innovative design language. Representing a transformative departure from conventional Indian car designs, the Fronx exudes a sense of youthful excitement, transcending the boxy norms. It has regularly featured in the top 10 selling SUVs since launch.

Drawing inspiration from the Fronx, Toyota is poised to unveil its rendition sometime in the coming weeks. Rather than being a mere rebadging exercise as seen with models like Baleno / Glanza, the Taisor is expected to showcase a distinctive design language aligned with Toyota’s modern visual identity. Distinguishing itself through unique design elements, Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to stand out in its category.

Interior features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor are poised to set new standards for sophistication and technological prowess. Enthusiasts can anticipate a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, an Arkamys sound system, and an expansive suite of connected car technologies boasting over 40 connectivity functions. The SUV is also expected to support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with convenient amenities such as a wireless phone charger, head-up display unit, push-button start, cruise control, rear AC vents, and keyless entry.

Expected Engine Specs and Pricing

A comprehensive safety and convenience package includes a 360-degree view camera, reverse parking sensors, turn indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, and electrically adjustable mirrors. Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to share its engine lineup with the Maruti Fronx. This includes a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque.

Auto enthusiasts and potential buyers can anticipate the Toyota Taisor to make its grand entrance in the market within the coming weeks. While exact pricing details remain under wraps, it’s reasonable to expect the Taisor to carry a slightly higher price tag than its Maruti counterpart, the Fronx – which is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 13.2 lakh, ex-sh.