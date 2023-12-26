Maruti Fronx Internal Crash Test Video – Crumple Zones Explained

Maruti claims that their cars undergo about 50 crash tests each before getting launched in the market

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, has shared a glimpse into their rigorous safety testing procedures with the internal crash test footage of their latest Fronx SUV. The video offers an exclusive peek into the meticulous evaluation and validation process undergone by their vehicles before hitting the roads.

Maruti Fronx Crash Test – Rigorous Safety Testing Procedures

In a bid to ensure top-notch safety measures for unexpected road hazards, Maruti Suzuki subjects its cars to a series of both destructive and indestructible tests at its cutting-edge crash testing facility. The video underscores the brand’s commitment to safety, shedding light on the extensive measures taken to safeguard occupants.

At the heart of this safety evaluation are multiple crash tests designed to closely scrutinize a car’s safety features. Specially calibrated dummies are utilized to simulate real-life impacts, enabling an accurate assessment of how the vehicle protects its occupants during accidents.

The crash tests, including front and side impact assessments adhering to Indian regulations, reveal Maruti Suzuki’s focus on creating a secure cocoon within the vehicle’s passenger compartment while also integrating a crushable zone to absorb impact, known as the crumple zone. This holistic approach aims to maximize passenger safety during collisions.

Comprehensive Evaluations

The scrutiny doesn’t end there; before introduction to the market, each car undergoes more than 50 comprehensive crash tests. These evaluations meticulously assess various elements, including the deployment and efficacy of airbags, damage to seats, and the impact on interior components.

Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to enhancing vehicle safety extends beyond regulatory requirements. By consistently conducting crash tests and stringent assessments, the brand strives to design and manufacture vehicles that provide a safer driving experience amid the unpredictability of roads.

Bharat NCAP Ratings of Maruti cars soon

The arrival of Bharat NCAP, India’s indigenous crash test rating system introduced earlier this year, marks a significant leap forward in ensuring vehicle safety standards within the country. With the recent release of safety ratings for two cars and the promise of more evaluations on the horizon, consumers are now more empowered than ever to make informed choices regarding vehicle safety.

Maruti Suzuki’s amplified focus on car safety, evident in their rigorous internal crash testing procedures showcased in the recent Fronx SUV video, aligns seamlessly with Bharat NCAP’s objectives. This concerted effort to prioritize safety not only reflects the evolving ethos of automobile manufacturers but also resonates strongly with Indian consumers. The increasing emphasis on safety standards by both regulatory bodies and manufacturers alike is significantly impacting consumer sentiment in India.

With safety becoming a paramount concern for car buyers, the convergence of Bharat NCAP’s ratings and Maruti Suzuki’s proactive safety measures is fostering a positive shift in consumer sentiment. There’s a notable inclination among buyers to opt for vehicles that prioritize safety, thus driving manufacturers to continually enhance safety features and transparently showcase their commitment to ensuring safer driving experiences in the country.