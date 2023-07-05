Maruti Invicto MPV Launch Price Rs 24,79,000 – Rs 28,42,000

Platform sharing between Maruti and Toyota has been hugely successful, something that will likely continue with upcoming Maruti Invicto MPV

Aided by Toyota, Maruti Suzuki has been able to boost its presence in premium segment. It’s early beginnings, with success of Grand Vitara working as a big confidence booster. Maruti’s premium Nexa range will soon get a new flagship in the form of Invicto hybrid MPV. It is essentially a rebadged version of Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Invicto variants and price –

INVICTO ZETA (7 SEATER) – Rs 24,79,000.

Invicto ZETA+ (8 SEATER) – Rs 24,84,000.

Invicto ALPHA+ (7 SEATER) – Rs 28,42,000.

All prices EX-SHOWROOM.

Subscription fee Starting at Rs 61,860/month.

Just like Grand Vitara, Maruti Invicto hybrid MPV will be manufactured by Toyota. Production has already commenced at Toyota’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Maruti MPV details

There will be many firsts with Maruti’s new MPV. It will be the largest Maruti car to be seen on the streets. Considering Maruti 800 as the start point, the new MPV will be a major evolutionary leap for the company. The stylish and luxurious vehicle boasts dimensions of 4755mm in length, 1850mm in width, and 1795mm in height, accentuated by its Champagne Gold Accents. In view of the popularity of the donor vehicle Innova Hycross, upcoming Maruti new MPV is bound to be a success.

The comfort and convenience are elevated with an 8-way adjustable powered driver seat featuring a memory function. Additionally, the 3-stage speed control ventilated seats ensure a pleasant journey for all occupants. Designed for versatility, the car offers second-row captain seats with a side foldable table, allowing passengers to enjoy a flexible and functional space.

Waiting period for Innova Hycross hybrid is currently up to 26 months. Bookings for top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants have been temporary halted. Toyota is working to boost production with a third shift. The additional capacity will cater to both Innova Hycross as well as Maruti’s new MPV.

Just like other products shared between Maruti and Toyota, the new MPV will have its own distinctive styling. Maruti’s new MPV will be getting the signature features seen with Nexa cars such as Grand Vitara and Maruti Fronx. Some key highlights include sleek headlamps with DRLs, large fog lamp housing, rugged bumper design, prominent wheel arches and thick body cladding. Street presence will be just as substantial as Innova Hycross.

Safety features/aspects include electronic parking brake, a 360-degree view monitor, and high-tensile steel construction for enhanced collision performance. The vehicle is available in striking colour shades such as Nexa Blue (Celestial), Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

Not compromising on convenience, the car offers a flexible luggage space of 239L, expandable up to 690L, ensuring ample room for all your belongings. Other notable features include ventilated front seats, front and rear auto AC, a large panoramic sunroof, a one-touch power tailgate, a 10″ Smart Play Magnum Plus info system, and the next-gen Suzuki Connect.

Maruti new MPV performance

With six airbags and an advanced 2.0L engine, this vehicle combines performance, comfort, and safety seamlessly, making it a compelling choice for discerning drivers. The intelligent electric hybrid system, coupled with the eCVT transmission, adds to its eco-friendly mission. The vehicle’s drive modes include normal, eco, power, and a pure EV mode for shorter distances, while the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, paired with a 2.0L petrol engine and e-CVT, delivers a total system power of 137 kW. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds, all while achieving an impressive fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.

Seen thus far, on-board non-hybrid variants, the engine churns out 171 bhp of max power and 209 Nm of peak torque. With hybrid variants, the engine makes 183.8 bhp and 188 Nm. An additional 206 Nm is supplied by the electric motor. Non-hybrid variants have direct shift CVT with sequential shift transmission, whereas hybrid variants are equipped with e-Drive with sequential shift.

Maruti MPV was earlier expected to be named as ‘Engage’. However, there has been a change with Invicto chosen as the final name for the MPV. There appears to be some delay in registration of Engage name. It may be the reason why the name was changed. Maruti owns the ‘Invicto’ trademark name since 2020 and it is valid till 2030.