Toyota Crown EV Prototype Expectation – 1,353 Km Range

Toyota’s Crown EV prototype demonstrated the company’s bipolar solid state batteries that will be the next big thing with EVs in the future

Range anxiety! The one hindering factor in EV growth. Regardless of range anxiety, EV sales are clocking higher numbers with every month. Advances in Battery tech and aero efficiency will go a long way in extracting a longer range than what is currently possible. Advances are underway in EV tech in the form of solid-state batteries that will ensure more range and less cost.

Toyota wants to be at the forefront of solid-state batteries as it has dived head-first into this realm. Facing criticism for slower EV adoption, Toyota is showing the world that it means business when it does adopt. The automotive giant showcased its new-gen solid-state battery with a Crown sedan concept with 1,353 km of range on a single charge.

Toyota’s Crown EV Prototype Has 1,353 Km Range

Yes! You read that right. In a “Let’s Change the Future of Cars” workshop, Toyota revealed key details about its electrification roadmap. For starters, the company intends to offer both affordable EVs for the masses and enthusiast EVs with better capabilities. Toyota is comparing BZ4X, an EV it currently sells, with its next gen battery.

For performance versions, Toyota will stick with monopolar NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) batteries and promise 200% range of BZ4X. 200% of 615 km (range of BZ4X) is 1,230 km. This next-gen battery will grace the markets in 2026 with a 20% increase in cost efficiency as opposed to BZ4X’s battery cost. Charging time will be around 20 minutes for 10-80%.

Toyota is working on a new type of bipolar LFP (Lithium Ferrous Phosphate) battery for mass market offerings. This is likely to storm the market by 2026 and 2027. This battery promises 20% increase in range when compared to BZ4X’s 615 km range. This translates to 738 km of range.

For the mainstream market, this is phenomenal considering charging time of 30 minutes for taking SOC (State Of Charge) from 10% to 80%. These new bipolar LFP batteries aim to be 40% more cost-effective than BZ4X’s batteries.

Ushering new era of Battery tech and vehicular engineering

If you observed closely, performance batteries are still monopolar in 2026. That will change till 2028. Toyota promises a high-performance bipolar solid-state battery promising a 10% increase in range and 10% increase in cost efficiency when compared to next-gen performance battery’s 1,230 km. This means a total range of 1,353 km and charging times for 10-80% is still 20 minutes.

Toyota is not aiming to achieve this by the virtue of batteries alone. Reduction in weight, a smaller rear electric axle, more efficient aerodynamics based on a rocket’s hypersonic aerodynamics and other attributes. Toyota has already begun work on its bipolar solid-state batteries and showcased the same in a Crown sedan. The company intends to take charging time close to gasoline refueling times and cut down on range anxiety and cost associated with EVs.