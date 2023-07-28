Maruti Jimny Supercharger Kit By HKS – More Powerful Than Thar

Aftermarket Maruti Suzuki Jimny supercharger kit by HKS will void warranty and along with it, will increase fuel consumption

We have seen how lifestyle off-roader segment has grown in recent times. Mahindra started it with Thar and now Maruti Suzuki has joined the party with Jimny. That said, on paper, Jimny is no match to the Thar.

Figures like a NA engine and 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque doesn’t inspire a whole lot of confidence in prospective buyers. Especially when Thar petrol boasts 150 bhp and 320 Nm. Now, there is an aftermarket supercharger kit from HKS that claims an addition of 55 hp and 68 Nm at the wheel. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Supercharger Kit by HKS

HKS is a renowned aftermarket performance parts supplier for various cars. Cars of interest for HKS are easily tunable JDM cars and is very popular in modding community and JDM culture. An Indian performance shop called KS Motorsports claims that they have an aftermarket HKS Supercharger kit for Jimny that adds serious performance.

We’re talking about the addition of 55 bhp of power and 68 Nm of torque. This is not the power and torque measured at the crank. This KS Motorsport shop claims 55 bhp and 68 Nm addition at the wheels. Which is even more impressive if it is a genuine HKS kit.

What does this kit include?

This kit includes HKS GTII-7040 Supercharger unit, HKS Supercharger fluid, reservoir cooler core, necessary hoses, HKS Supercharger pulley, HKS blow-off valve, HKS intake air cleaner filter (mushroom filter) and an intercooler. Supercharger bracket, Supercharger crank pulley, tensioner adjust set, 8pk Supercharger belt, intake piping, silicon hoses, bolts and nuts are also in the kit itself.

Which is everything one needs to install a supercharger in an engine. KS Motorsport didn’t reveal pricing for this on its social media portal. KS Motorsport does not mention what type of supercharger it is (root, screw or centrifugal type) and how much volume it is displacing.

Will it work?

The way it is being portrayed won’t work in the slightest. One can add a turbo or a supercharger, run the engine on methanol, or add a nitro boost. Nothing will translate into visible performance gain unless the engine’s ECU is tuned to take advantage of added extras.

In this supercharger’s case, the ECU has to be tuned to make use of the additional air intake into the charge, or else, it will run very lean. Also, KS Motorsport does not mention how much power this supercharger draws from Jimny’s 103 bhp stock engine. It should be drawing around 35 to 40 bhp from the engine and then giving around 95 bhp back to make the roughly 158 bhp total power at the wheel.

For example, Dodge Challenger Hellcat’s 2.4L supercharger draws 80 bhp from the engine just to run the twin-screw mechanism. Also, KS Motorsport is highly likely to be offering additional tuning services to make this work. Interested customers should be aware of loss of warranty and massive reduction in fuel efficiency. If you’d ask me, an Automobile Engineer, adding a turbo would make a lot more sense.