Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs June 2023 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Sonet, Thar, Jimny

Except for Bolero, Venue and Kiger, all the sub 4m SUV / crossover sales numbers saw MoM decline leading to an overall 1.63% decline MoM

With the diversification of sub 4m SUV / crossover space, we have a ton of new entrants. There are SUVs, crossovers and even lifestyle vehicles on this list. Topping them all is Tata’s ever-popular Nexon. It sold 13,827 units last month with a 3.27% YoY decline as opposed to 14,295 units it sold a year ago.

MoM analysis yielded similar results with a 4.13% decline. Market share stood at 15.74%, down from 16.15% a month before. Brezza is a blockbuster when compared to Vitara Brezza. It shows too, with 10,578 units sold and a massive 140.19% YoY growth. That said, Brezza experienced 21.05% MoM decline, which is the highest among this bunch and has a 12.04% market share.

Sub 4m SUV sales – June 2023

Tata Punch sold 10,990 units and saw 5.53% YoY growth and 1.20% MoM decline. Punch has created a sub-segment below the top-tier sub 4m SUV space and is the highest-seller of its kind. Venue sold 11,606 units and is the second highest-seller in sub 4m SUV space.

It witnessed 12.45% YoY growth and 13.64% MoM growth. Bolero range, the brute workhorse among this bunch, sold 8,686 units and saw 10.17% YoY growth and 6.32% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 802 units YoY and 516 units MoM. Fronx is by far the best-looking vehicle from Maruti Suzuki and has good reception.

It sold 7,991 units last month. Sales dwindled MoM with an 18.98% decline, losing 1,872 units in volume. Kia Sonet sold 7,772 units while registering 3.58% YoY growth as opposed to 7,455 sold a year ago. But sales declined by 6.41% MoM with 529 units lost in volume. Mahindra XUV300 is the safest vehicle on this list and the most powerful on paper. XUV300 sold 5,094 units in June 2023 and saw 7.15% YoY growth, but sales dipped by 2.88% in MoM analysis.

Thar sold more than Jimny

This is the juiciest part of this report. Thar vs Jimny is currently one of the hottest topics in India. Sales are in the favour of Thar as it outsold Jimny by 828 units. Thar sold 3,899 units while Jimny sold 3,071 units. Jimny is newer than Thar, which saw 7.12% YoY growth and 9.24% MoM decline.

Platform partners Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the bottom spots on this list. Magnite sold 2,552 units and Kiger sold 1,844 units. While Magnite saw 23.39% YoY decline and 2.52% MoM decline, Kiger posts 45.94% YoY decline and 7.65% MoM growth. Maybe an update or a facelift could shift the focus back on these potent products.

In total, sub 4m SUV sales stood at 87,860 units and saw 25.68% YoY growth while gaining 17,951 units and a 1.63% MoM decline while losing 1,454 units. With the launch of Nexon facelift and XUV300 facelift, there could be an increase in numbers.