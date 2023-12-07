Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition First Look Walkaround – Arrives In Showroom

Offered on both the Jimny Zeta and Alpha variants, the Thunder Edition features accessories worth Rs 25,000 as standard

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which averages around 3,000 unit sales each month has recently received a price cut by Rs 2 lakh (ex-sh). Alongside this, the company has also launched the new Jimny Thunder Edition starting from Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny Thunder Edition is being offered on both the Zeta and Alpha trims of the Jimny and comes in with a set of accessories worth Rs 25,000 which is being offered free of cost to buyers for a limited period only through December 2023.

Jimny Thunder Edition now in dealerships

Detailed in the video below by Technical Bhopal YouTube channel, these set of accessories significantly increase the outdoorsy appeal of Maruti Jimny off-roader which now comes in at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Standard Jimny prices have been reduced by Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh for Zeta and Alpha variants respectively.

New effective prices start from Rs 10.74 lakh and going up to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised pricing seems to be for limited period only. Moving into dealerships, the Jimny Thunder Edition sets itself apart from the standard variants with front bumper garnish, front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, illuminated door sill guard, ORVM garnish and side fender garnish.

It also receives roof rails and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Mountain-themed decals and graphics are adding to its sporty appeal. Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Alpha rides on 15-inch alloy wheels while the Zeta trim gets 15-inch steel wheels. The interiors receive a new tan finished steering wheel, all-weather 3D mats, black and tan leatherette seat upholstery and tan-coloured grips on door and dashboard grab handles.

The Jimny Thunder Edition also continues to see features such as a 22.86 cm (9 inch) touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 4-speaker audio system, connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control and keyless entry.

Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition – Powertrain Option

Where exterior colour options are concerned, the Thunder Edition can be had in Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Kinetic Yellow. But we don’t see why you can’t buy either Zeta or Alpha trims of any colour as dealerships are providing Thunder Edition kit worth Rs. 25,000 for free, anyway.

Safety via a total of 6 airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, engine immobilizer, brake limited slip differential, ISOFIX mounts for the child seats and ABS and EBD. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition sees no change in its powertrain or transmission options. It continues to draw power via a 1.5 liter petrol engine making 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to either 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed automatic transmission.

It gets 4-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard across both trims. Fuel efficiency stands at 16.94 km/l for 5-speed MT and 16.39 km/l for 4-speed AT. Like the regular Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Thunder Edition will continue to compete with the Mahindra Thar 5-door and Force Gurkha.