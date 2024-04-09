Maruti Manesar Plant Capacity Increased To 9 Lakh Cars Per Annum

Maruti Ertiga has rolled off the newly commissioned assembly line which has been added to the existing Plant-A of 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar

As customer demand increases by leaps and bounds, Maruti Suzuki, a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, with a market share of 41.7 percent has commissioned a new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar plant in Haryana. This new line will have the capacity to roll out 1 lakh units per annum and along with the other existing lines at Plant A of 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar will take up annual manufacturing capacity to 9 lakh units per annum.

Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant Milestones

Speaking exclusively of the Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant, it has achieved many milestones since its commissioning in February 2007. By November of the same year, it rolled out 1 lakh units. This figure went up to 10 lakh units in January 2011 and then on to 20 lakh units in October 2013.

By May 2015 production stood at 30 lakh units and in August 2016 it increased to 40 lakh units. In quick succession production went up to 50 lakh in October 2017 and to 60 lakh in January 2019. By February 2024 production reached the 95 lakh unit milestone.

Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited has stated that “Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to Government of India’s vision of `Make in India’. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal.

It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum. This new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability.”

Maruti Manesar Plant

Maruti Suzuki Manesar plant produces models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, WagonR, DZire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio. Maruti Suzuki also has another production unit at Hansalpur, Gujarat. It was the Maruti Ertiga that was the first vehicle to roll off the new production line at Manesar.

The facility was inaugurated in February 2007 with Plant A. Plant B was initiated in 2011 and Plant C in 2013. Rising demand has made it mandatory for another production line which will allow the company to double their capacities to 4 million units (40 lakh units) per annum over the coming 7-8 years.

Maruti Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki amasses sales of around 1.50 lakh units per month with a large number of its models making it to the top 10 lists. Production in a parallel manner ensures that none of the Maruti Suzuki models command a higher waiting period that 8-10 weeks while this could be higher in case of the higher selling Ertiga and Brezza models and for the Tour commercial vehicles.