Maruti Sales Breakup Mar 2024 – WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza, Vitara, Invicto, Jimny

Of the 3.7 lakh passenger cars sold in the Indian markets in March 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 1.52 lakh units to command a 41.3 percent market share

Maruti Suzuki continued its pole position as the best-selling car brand in India in March 2024, selling more units than Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined. Maruti sales stood at 1,52,718 units in March 2024, up 15 percent YoY though it suffered a 4.7 percent MoM decline. March 2024 also marked a historic month for Maruti Suzuki as the company achieved a 3 crore milestone since production began in December 1983.

Maruti Sales Breakup Mar 2024

As we break down these sales model wise, we find that sales were particularly boosted by UVs among which were Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 which have registered combined 58,436 unit sales, a 57.7 percent YoY growth. In a model wise breakup of Maruti cars sold in the past month, we see that WagonR has posted a YoY and MoM decline to 16,368 units but yet it was the model that headed the list. Sales had stood at 17,305 units and 19,412 units in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively.

Maruti DZire sedan was at No. 2 with a 19 percent YoY growth to 15,894 units in March 2024 while MoM sales remained flat. Along with the WagonR and Swift, 6 of Maruti Suzuki models made their way onto the top 10 car list in March 2024. As Maruti Suzuki gears up for launch of the 2024 Swift later this month, the current generation model continues to attract buyers. Sales stood at 15,728 units in March 2023 and while it was a 10 percent YoY decline, MoM sales grew significantly by 19 percent.

Lower sales were reported for the Maruti Baleno which dipped to 15,588 units last month from 16,168 units sold in March 2023. It was also a MoM decline from 17,517 units sold in February 2024. Maruti Ertiga sales saw a remarkable growth by 65 percent in March 2024 to 14,888 units, up from just 9,028 units sold in March 2023. Sales however, fell MoM by 4 percent.

Maruti Brezza failed to see increased sales last month as it posted a 10 percent and 7 percent YoY and MoM decline respectively to 14,614 units. Maruti Fronx (12,531 units), Eeco (12,019 units) and Grand Vitara (11,232 units) also added significant numbers to sales in March 2024.

Maruti Sales at Sub-10,000 Units

Lower down the sales list was the Alto hatchback, sales of which grew marginally by 2 percent YoY to 9,332 units. It was however a huge MoM decline by 20 percent from 11,723 units sold in February 2024. XL6 sales saw a massive improvement by 157 percent YoY to 4,505 units from just 1,754 units sold in March 2024.

Celerio, in the hatchback segment, saw sales fall both YoY and MoM to 3,478 units. However, posting YoY growth was the Ignis (2,788 units) and S-Presso (2,497 units) while Ciaz sales grew nearly two fold by 97 percent to 590 units in March 2024 from 300 units sold in March 2023. Maruti Invicto (348 units) and Jimny (318 units) trailed the sales list with lower MoM sales.

Overall, the March 2024 sales report reflects Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance in the Indian automotive market, driven by a diverse portfolio of vehicles catering to varied consumer preferences. With consistent innovation and customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki continues to strengthen its position as a market leader in the automotive industry.