Maruti Nexa Car Discounts May 2024 – Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, G Vitara, Ciaz

Maruti Nexa Showrooms Offer Attractive Discounts on Select Models for May 2024

In a bid to entice car enthusiasts and potential buyers, Maruti Suzuki Nexa, the premium retail network of the country’s largest carmaker, has rolled out discounts on several of its popular models for the month of May 2024.

The discounts, ranging from cash benefits to exchange offers, aim to make the purchase of a brand new car even more appealing. Here’s a breakdown of the discounts available across various models at Maruti Nexa showrooms:

Ignis MT: Customers can enjoy a cash discount of Rs 35,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate offer worth Rs 3,000, bringing the total benefit to a substantial Rs 53,000.

Ignis AMT: With a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 3,000, buyers can save up to Rs 58,000 on the Ignis AMT variant.

Baleno CNG: Avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000, amounting to savings of Rs 30,000.

Baleno MT: Customers can enjoy a cash benefit of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000, totaling savings of Rs 45,000.

Baleno AMT: Save big with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000, resulting in total savings of Rs 50,000.

Fronx Turbo: Customers can avail a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 7,000. Additionally, buyers will receive accessories worth Rs 43,000, making the total benefit package worth Rs 75,000.

Fronx: Enjoy a corporate offer of Rs 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, totaling savings of Rs 13,000.

Ciaz: With a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 10,000, buyers can save up to Rs 55,000 on the Ciaz sedan.

Jimny MY24: Avail a cash discount of Rs 50,000 on the MY24 variant.

Jimny MY23: Enjoy an impressive cash benefit of Rs 1,50,000 on the MY23 variant.

Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid: Customers can save Rs 25,000 with a cash discount, Rs 30,000 with an exchange bonus, and Rs 4,000 with a corporate offer, resulting in total savings of Rs 59,000.

Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000. Additionally, buyers will receive an extended warranty, making the total benefit package worth more than Rs 74,000.

These discounts are valid for the month of May 2024 and may vary depending on the variant, dealer and location. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Maruti Nexa showroom for more details and to take advantage of these lucrative offers before they expire.