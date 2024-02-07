Maruti Nexa Discounts Feb 2024 up to Rs 1.5 Lakh – Jimny, G Vitara, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Ignis

Exclusive Maruti Car Discounts at Nexa Dealerships in February 2024 – Except for XL6 and Invicto, all Nexa cars have some offer this month

Maruti Suzuki is making waves in the automotive market this February by offering substantial discounts and tempting exchange offers on its diverse lineup of cars available exclusively at Nexa outlets. The promotion runs throughout the month, providing customers with ample opportunities to drive home their favourite Maruti Suzuki models at attractive prices.

The Nexa collection, which epitomises sophistication and performance, includes popular models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Baleno, and Ignis. These discounts apply across the board, encompassing both MY2023 and MY2024 production models. It’s important to note that while these discounts are available for most Nexa offerings, the Maruti XL6 and Invicto, also featured in Nexa showrooms, are not included in this particular discount program.

Maruti Grand Vitara Discounts Feb 2024

Maruti Suzuki is sweetening the deal for potential Grand Vitara buyers, offering total savings of up to Rs 75,000. This enticing offer is inclusive of both cash discounts and exchange offers for MY2023 variants. Meanwhile, MY2024 trims are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 50,000, accompanied by exchange offers. Furthermore, petrol variants of the Grand Vitara MY2023 and MY2024 come with discounts of up to Rs 45,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Maruti Jimny Discounts Feb 2024

For off-road enthusiasts eyeing the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the company is extending a generous discount of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on the MY2023 variant, exclusively for the top-spec Alpha variant. The Zeta variant, a slightly lower trim, is also offered with a total discount of Rs 50,000.

With pricing ranging from Rs. 15.14 lakh for the Zeta MT trim to Rs. 17.72 lakh for the Alpha AT Dual Tone trim, the Jimny offers a compelling package. It’s noteworthy that the Jimny had previously witnessed a significant discount of Rs 2.3 lakh in December, making it an even more appealing option.

Maruti Ignis Discounts Feb 2024

The Ignis, a compact and stylish offering from Maruti Suzuki, is available with discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000, depending on the variant. MY2024 manual transmission variants can be obtained with discounts of Rs 40,000, while MY2023 automatic variants come with benefits of up to Rs 50,000. If you opt for the MY2023 manual variants of the Ignis, you can enjoy a substantial discount of Rs 55,000 throughout February 2024.

Maruti Baleno, Ciaz Discounts Feb 2024

Moving on to the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki is extending generous discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on this popular 5-seater premium hatchback. These discounts vary based on the fuel variant, with MY2023 petrol models being offered a total benefit of Rs 35,000, which includes cash discounts and exchange offers. On the other hand, CNG trims receive a slightly lower discount of Rs 15,000. For MY2024 Baleno models, the petrol variant sees a discount of Rs 30,000, while CNG variants enjoy a higher discount of Rs 35,000.

Buyers interested in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz during February 2024 can make the most of the benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on MY2023 variants. The MY2024 trims also come with a substantial total benefit of Rs 25,000, making it an opportune time for those considering this elegant sedan.