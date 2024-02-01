Maruti Records 1.99 Lakh Car Sales In Jan 2024 – Higher Demand For UVs

Maruti Suzuki UVs such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx and Grand Vitara that steered the company to sales success in Jan 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India, has revealed its sales for January 2024. The company has seen outstanding sales in the domestic passenger vehicle segment which grew to 1,66,802 units in the past month, up from 1,47,348 units sold in January 2023. Taking into account total sales (domestic + exports) which stood at 1,99,364 units marking the company’s highest ever monthly sales by volume, these included 1,70,214 units domestic sales while 5,229 units were sales to other OEMs and 23,921 units were exported.

Maruti Suzuki PV Sales January 2024

In the Mini segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Alto and S-Presso. Sales of these two models are not doing so well and sales in January 2024 dipped to 15,849 units, down from 25,446 units sold in January 2023. It was also a de-growth on a YTD basis with 1,15,483 units sold during the months of April-January 2024 over 1,99,454 units sold in the same period of 2023.

The compact segment among which are models such as the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR has seen a YoY growth in sales to 76,533 units in January 2024, up from 73,840 units sold in January 2023. On a YTD basis however, sales fell to 6,86,544 units down from 7,11,299 units sold in the April-January 2023 period. This took sales in the mini and compact segment down to 92,382 units in January 2023 and to 8,02,027 units on a YTD basis as against 99,286 units and 9,10,753 units sold in January 2023 and YTD FY 2022-23 respectively. Maruti sells the Ciaz in the mid size segment, and has seen sales dip to just 363 units last month from 1,000 units sold in January 2023. YTD sales also fell to 9,266 units as against 12,518 units sold in the same period last year.

It was the company’s UV segment, which included the likes of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, G Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 that brought in increased sales. Sales in this segment escalated to 62,038 units in January 2024, up from 35,353 units sold in January 2023. YTD sales also saw significant improvement to 5,22,626 units in April-January 2024 from 2,95,525 units sold in the same period last year. Last month the company revised of the Brezza with a mild hybrid engine, which will bring in better sales in the months ahead.

The Eeco van has also seen some improved demand to 12,019 units sold last month from 11,709 units sold in January 2024. This took total passenger vehicle sales in domestic markets to 1,66,802 units in January 2024, up from 1,47,348 units sold in January 2023. YTD sales were up to 14,46,892 units from 13,26,640 units sold in April-January 2023. It was also a significant MoM increase in sales when compared to 1,04,778 units sold in December 2023.

Maruti Suzuki CV Sales January 2024

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry. It has been seeing lower sales which dipped to 3,412 units in the past month from 4,019 units sold in January 2023. It was also a YTD de-growth down to 27,025 units in the April-January 2024 period from 30,626 units sold in the same period last year.

Total domestic sales, which included both PV and LCV stood at 1,70,214 units in the past month, up from 1,51,367 units sold in January 2023 while it also related to significant YTD growth to 14,73,917 units. In sales to other OEMs, Maruti Suzuki supplies some of its models to Toyota which are rebranded. Sales improved to 5,229 units last month, up from 3,775 units sold in January 2023. YTD sales however dipped to 48,491 units in the April-Jan 2024 period from 54,499 units sold in the same period last year.

Total domestic sales (PV+CV+OEM) improved to 1,75,443 units last month from 1,55,142 units sold in January 2023 while total exports also saw a marked increase to 23,921 units in January 2024 from 17,393 units sold in January 2023 with 1,99,354 units of total sales up from 1,72,535 units sold in January 2023.