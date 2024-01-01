Maruti Sales December 2023 – Sold Over 20 Lakh Vehicles In CY 2023

In CY 2023 between Jan 2023 to Dec 2023, Maruti sales stood at an astounding 20,66,219 units, easily the highest among other domestic OEMs

The sales performance of India’s largest carmaker for December 2023 is out. Maruti Suzuki has posted a total of 1,37,551 units including total domestic sales and total exports across both PV and CV segments. When compared to 1,39,347 units sold in December 2023 and 1,64,439 units sold in November 2023, Maruti Suzuki sales dropped both YoY and MoM.

Maruti Sales December 2023

Between April to December, Maruti sold 15,51,292 units in FY 2023-24 up from 14,51,237 units sold in FY 2022-23. Once leading and defining segment for Maruti Suzuki, Mini cars has succumbed to one of all-time lows in December 2023. Consisting of once heavy hitters like Alto and S-Presso, Mini segment only accounted for 2,557 units, down from 9,765 units from last year.

Compact segment consists of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. It contributed to 45,741 units, down from 57,502 units in 2022. The 6,10,011 units in FY 2023-24 between Apr to Dec, was down YoY too, as opposed to 6,37,459. Where CY 2023 is concerned, Compact segment accounted for 9,94,118 units.

With only Ciaz in mid-size space, the 489 units clocked, fell short when compared to 1,154 units sold last year. Throughout 2023, Ciaz sold 10,995 units. Maruti’s current concentration is on Utility space with higher profitability. This includes Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6.

Utility vehicle segment accounted for 45,957 units, up from 33,008 units sold in 2022. In FY 2023-24, this segment clocked 4,60,588 units, up from 2,60,172 units from a year ago. In CY 2023, Utility vehicles contributed to an impressive 5,66,545 units. Being the only van maker for both PV and CV space, Eeco accounted for 10,034 units on its own with 1,36,010 units sold in CY 2023.

Utility vehicles segment the most improved for Maruti Suzuki

If we add Maruti’s total domestic PV sales (excluding sale to other OEMs), it turns out to be 1,04,778 units in December 2023 and 17,07,668 units in CY 2023. There was a small decline when compared to 1,12,010 units sold in December 2022.

Sold under Maruti Suzuki Commercial dealerships, Super Carry accounted for 1,714 units last month and 35,012 units throughout CY 2023. Maruti sold 4,175 vehicles to other OEMs. Total domestic sales (PV+CV+OEM) for Maruti Suzuki turns out to be 1,10,667 units.

A number that saw a slight decline when compared to 1,17,551 units sold in December 2022. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki has improved itself in exports. When compared to 21,796 units shipped last year, exports increased to 26,884 units. In CY 2023 throughout Jan to Dec 2023, Maruti shipped 2,69,046 units.