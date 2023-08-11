Maruti’s Neo-Narrative: Enabling Car Ownership with Subscribe Plans

From Start to Stop: Seamless Maruti Subscribe Plans, Buy-Back Option

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is empowering vehicle ownership with its innovative and comprehensive approach. It offers customers an enticing alternative to traditional car buying. A flexible and customised solution so consumers can enjoy the experience of driving a Maruti Suzuki without the commitment of long-term ownership.

And Pre-Fixed Buy-Back Price optionis a key strategy. This progressive initiative introduces an unprecedented level of certainty into the subscription model. Under the White Plate Subscription, customers are provided with a pre-fixed buy-back price, creating a seamless transition between subscribing to a vehicle and eventually parting with it, or owning it.

Maruti’s Partnerships: Fixed Buy-Back Plans

The alliance between Maruti Suzuki and partners such as Orix, Myles, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, and ALD Automotive showcases the brand’s commitment to offering an efficient and trustworthy service. The fixed upfront vehicle buy-back price offered by these partners forms the cornerstone of this collaboration, aligning with Maruti’s reputation for reliability.

The all-inclusive monthly rental not only covers the vehicle’s ex-showroom price but also encompasses various associated expenses. These include RTO expenses, insurance – both new and renewals, as well as the flexibility to include customizable accessories. Moreover, the rental incorporates provisions for vehicle maintenance and roadside assistance, underscoring the program’s convenient and holistic approach.

Driving Tomorrow: Maruti’s Empowering Initiative, The Growth Story

Outcomes are as clear as they are impressive. Celebrating its third anniversary, Maruti Subscribe Plans has garnered substantial traction, experiencing a remarkable growth surge of over 292% in volumes during FY 22-23. This growth trend signifies a shift in consumer preferences, as more individuals embrace this modern approach to mobility.

A striking feature that cannot be overlooked is the programme’s foreclosure option, further highlighting the initiative’s customer-centric design. This provision adds to flexibility, ensuring that customers retain control over their subscription journey.

The Future of Car Ownership

In essence, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe amalgamates modern financial tools, convenience, and car usage. A symbiotic relationship between the company’s offerings and customers’ desires is of paramount need looking at the competitive car space. A blend of comprehensive services and customisable options, meets modern mobility needs and also shapes the contours of MSIL’s future.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has fast evolved over the years as an alternate mode of car ownership, keeping customer convenience and flexibility at the forefront.”