Maruti Suzuki 3 Crore Milestone Achieved – Since Production Began In December 83

It has taken the company a record breaking 40 years and 4 months to achieve this 3 crore production milestone

Ever since Maruti Suzuki India Limited commenced production in India in December 1983 with the M800, the company has come a long way. A consistent best-selling automaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki has now achieved a production milestone of 3 crore units. This news comes in following Tata Motors which has recently achieved the 10 lakh production milestone from its Sanand plant.

Maruti Suzuki 3 Crore Milestone Achieved – 1983-2024

This milestone production figure of 3 crore units is indeed a remarkable feat achieved in a record breaking 40 years and 4 months since the company commenced production in 1983 with the iconic M800. While a total of 2.68 crore cars have been produced from the company’s Gurugram, Manesar in Haryana, the balance 32 lakh units rolled off production lines from the Hansalpur manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

As we go through Maruti Suzuki’s milestones, we find that since the start of production in 1983 with the M800, the company has had a remarkable 40-year journey as a leader in India’s passenger vehicle segment. It achieved the 10 lakh (1 million) unit target in March 1994 and thereon quickly touched the 50 lakh (5 million) mark in 2005. Then on it was rapid growth to 1 crore (10 million) units in March 2011 and 2 crore (20 million) units in July 2018. 6 years hence in April 2024, the company has now touched the 3 crore (30 million) unit mark, a veritable accomplishment indeed.

Holding its pole position in what is regarded as the 3rd largest passenger vehicle market, it has been models such as the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga that have contributed to its success. Some of these cars are sold via the company’s Arena showrooms while the more exclusive Nexa showrooms sell the more premium offerings.

While the Alto hatchback has been the highest contributor to this milestone at 50.59 lakh units, Swift (31.93 lakh), WagonR (31.84 lakh) and M800 (29.17 lakh) have also added some significant numbers. Then there is the DZire sedan of which 28.61 lakh units have been produced to date and Omni van with 20.22 lakh production units. Brezza and Ertiga are high-volume sellers which have seen production of 11.66 and 11.04 lakh units respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Commitment to Make-in-India Policy

Committed to the Government of India’s Make-in-India policy, Maruti Suzuki is a leader in the automobile segment in India. The company caters not only to the domestic market in a very big way but is also one of the leading automobile exporters from India contributing nearly 40% of total vehicle exports, exporting to over 100 countries across the globe.

Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in domestic markets are unparalleled and it is this leadership coupled with a strong foundation, reliability and strong after-sales service that has stood it in good stead over the past 40-odd years. Increased production and new plant installations are on the cards.

As mentioned by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, there are two new green field manufacturing units being planned which will have a capacity of 10 lakh units each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat. From a total of 18 models in the company portfolio as of date, Maruti Suzuki also plans to expand their range to 28 models by 2030-31.