Tata Motors Sanand Plant 1 Million Production Milestone Unlocked

Tata Motors Sanand: Milestone in Focus – 1 Million and Counting

Tata Motors’ Sanand facility stands as a testament to technological advancements in the automotive manufacturing sector. Achieving the production milestone of 1 million cars is the latest from Sanand.

Tata Motors’ Sanand facility is a pivotal player for the manufacturer, while also being one of the newest. Since its establishment in 2010, the plant has thrived in Gujarat’s landscape, spanning 1,100 acres. Employing over 6,000 individuals directly and indirectly, it presents as an opportunity maker in the region.

Tata Motors Sanand: Processes Behind the 1 Million Mark

Replete with state-of-the-art processes, the Sanand plant encompasses critical sections like press line, weld shop, paint shop, assembly line, and powertrain shop. These components synergise seamlessly to ensure efficient vehicle production to meet market demands with precision and flexibility.

The facility has successfully transitioned from a single-model plant to a multi-model one. This conversion speaks of modern day manufacturing adaptability and commitment to addressing market needs. Models like Tiago, Tigor, and XPRES-T EV roll off the assembly line. On the variant front this includes (Tiago + AMT + EV + iCNG) + (Tigor + AMT + EV + iCNG) + (XPRES-T EV).

Production, Practices, Market Response

Tata Motors’ emphasis on lean process management systems and flexible assembly lines is in line with modern day manufacturing processes. The facility maintains 100 percent asset management and utilisation for optimal operational efficiency and quality control.

Technological advancements are a focal point of plant operations, enhancing production capabilities and product reliability. Innovation drives continuous improvement, ensuring that vehicles meet stringent quality standards.

Journey to 1 Million

For long term success, manufacturing needs to prioritise customer satisfaction, quality, and environmental sustainability, while adapting to market dynamics through innovation and evolution. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant.

This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions.”