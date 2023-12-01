Maruti Suzuki Sales November 2023 – YoY Growth, MoM Decline

Maruti Suzuki reports total sales of 1.64 lakh units in November 2023 with its larger utility vehicles showing off higher demand

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has reported total sales (domestic + exports) (PV+LCV) at 1,64,439 vehicles in November 2023, relating to a 3.4 percent improvement from 1,59,044 units sold in November last year. It was however a MoM decline in sales as compared to 1,99 217 units sold in October 2023. Total YTD Apr-Nov 2023 sales also improved to 14,13,741 units from 13,11,890 units sold in the same period of 2022.

Maruti Suzuki PV Sales November 2023

Taking into account the passenger vehicle segment, the company’s smaller cars showed some de-growth though it was the utility vehicle segment that brought in better results. The Mini segment, which has models such as the Alto and S-Presso saw its sales dive to 9,959 units in the past month from 18,251 units sold in November 2022. YTD sales also suffered a setback down to 97,077 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 1,64,243 units sold in the same period last year.

The compact segment that consists of models such as the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift WagonR and TourS also saw lower sales last month. Sales dipped to 64,679 units from 72,844 units while YTD sales slipped to 5,64,270 units from 5,79,957 units sold in the same 8 month period of last year. Ciaz sales in the mid-size segment also suffered hefty de-growth down to just 278 units from 1,554 units sold in November 2022 while YTD sales dipped to 8,414 units from 10,364 units.

These sales saw total PV sold last month fall to 74,916 units in November 2023 from 92,649 units sold in November 2022. YTD sales also fell to 6,69,761 units in Apr-Nov 2023 period from 7,54,564 units that were sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Utility Vehicles YoY, YTD Sales Analysis

Utility vehicles witnessed remarkable growth both on YoY and YTD basis in November 2023 to 49,016 units and 4,14,631 units respectively. There had been 32,563 units and 2,27,164 units sold on a YTD basis with particular demand for the Brezza and Grand Vitara. In the van segment, there is the Maruti Eeco, sales of which went up to 10,226 units last month from 7,183 units sold in November 2023 while there were also higher sales on a YTD basis.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry, sales of which fell to 2,509 units last month. This was over 2,660 units sold in November 2022. YTD sales also dipped to 21,899 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 25,082 units sold in the same period last year.

Total domestic sales thus stood at 1,36,667 units last month marginally higher from 1,35,055 units sold in November 2023 while YTD sales went up to 11,97,211 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 10,92,364 units sold in Apr-Nov 2022. Maruti Suzuki also sells certain models to other OEMs such as Toyota. These sales grew to 4,822 units last month from 4,241 units sold in November 2022 while on a YTD basis, sales went down to 39,087 units from 46,708 units.

With total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) at 1,41,489 units, up from 1,39,306 units on a YoY basis, Maruti Suzuki exports also went up to 22,950 units in November 2023 from 19,738 units sold in November 2022. YTD sales also grew to 1,77,443 units in the Apr-Nov 2023 period from 1,72,818 units sold in the same period last year.