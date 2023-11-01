Maruti Suzuki Sales October 2023 – 2 Lakh Units Grand Total

The grand total for Maruti Suzuki sales October 2023 (domestic + exports) stood at 1,99,217 units, up from 1,67,520 units in October 2022

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, ended October 2023 on a positive note where sales are concerned. The company registered stellar growth in compact vehicles and utility vehicles along with commercial vehicles and vans. Mini segment and mid-size sedan segment saw major decline.

Maruti Suzuki Sales October 2023

Known for its small and mini cars in the past, Maruti Suzuki’s decline in mini segment is a stark example of change in buying trends in Indian car buyers. The narrative has shifted more towards vehicles sold under UV tag. As a result, Maruti’s Mini segment sold just 14,568 units in October 2023, as opposed to 24,936 units sold in 2022. This segment includes Alto and S-Presso.

Compact vehicles like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR fared much better in comparison with 80,662 units as opposed to 73,685 units sold a year ago. When Mini and Compact sales are accounted for, it yields 95,230 units and couldn’t better the 98,621 units sold a year ago. Mid-size segment currently has Ciaz, which is showing its age with 695 units sold, less than 1,884 units sold in October 2022.

Maruti is betting big with utility vehicles in India and results are fruitful. The brand sold 59,147 units which almost doubled in sales YoY when compared to 30,971 units from last year. This segment includes Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco is currently the only van sold in PV space and it saw 12,975 buyers, up from 8,861 buyers last year.

Total monthly sales in October 2023

If we sum up total PV domestic sales, it accounts for 1,68,047 units, up from 1,40,337 units from 2022. Maruti Suzuki saw decent success in commercial segment too, with Super Carry selling 3,894 units as opposed to 2,913 units sold last year. Maruti bagged 5,325 units selling to other OEMs. This brings total domestic sales (PV+CV+OEM) to 1,77,266 units, up from 1,47,072 units in 2022.

Maruti shipped 21,951 units from India. Exports saw an increment from 20,448 units shipped last year. Some of these vehicles include Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ertiga and others. Maruti’s grand total (total domestic + exports) accounts close to 2 lakh at 1,99,217 units, which is a huge bump in numbers when compared to 1,67,520 units from October 2023.

YTD sales October 2023

Where YTD sales are concerned, pattern with Maruti Suzuki’s monthly sales repeated itself in most cases. With Mini segment, Maruti sold 87,118 units YTD, down from 1,45,992 units in 2022. Compact segment saw a slight de-growth with 5,07,113 units sold last year and 4,99,591 units sold YTD in FY 2023-2024. Mid-size space saw de-growth as well, with 8,136 units, as opposed to 8,810 units from 2022.

In Utility vehicles, Maruti saw major YTD growth selling 3,65,615 units last month, up from 1,94,601 units a year ago. YTD growth was registered with vans as well. Maruti’s CV lineup saw de-growth with 19,390 units, down from 22,422 units from last year. Same pattern was observed with sales to other OEMs too, with 34,265 units, down from 42,457 units.

Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic YTD sales (PV+CV+OEM) saw commendable growth with 10,94,809 units sold last month, up from 9,99,766 units from 2022. Based on the marginal YTD sales growth in exports, Maruti Suzuki’s YTD grand total (domestic + exports) stood at 12,49,202 units, showing positive growth when opposed to 11,52,846 units from FY 2022-2023.