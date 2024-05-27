Maruti Swift Accessories And Accessory Packs Revealed With Prices

With the new Swit accessories and accessory packs, buyers can fine-tune the look and feel of their car and establish a unique expression of their own

New Swift is here and is among the most anticipated launches of 2024. Maruti Suzuki has launched it for a starting price of Rs. 6.5 lakh (Ex-sh) and comes with a lot more features as standard than it did before. The company has listed new Swift’s accessories and accessory packs along with pricing. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Maruti Swift Accessories

Recently, we covered an Epic Edition based on Swift’s base LXi trim. This Epic Edition was coined from Maruti Suzuki accessories catalogue put together by a dealer based out of Gurgugram, Haryana. This dealer-level accessory package designed for base LXi trim costs Rs. 67K and it comprised of multiple exterior and interior elements.

If buyers want to choose individual Maruti Swift accessories from company’s catalogue, they have a bunch of accessories and two accessory packages. They’re called Thrill Chaser Package and Racing Roadster Package.

Thrill Chaser package

Pricing for Maruti Suzuki’s Thrill Chaser Package for Swift starts from Rs. 29,500 for Z and Z+ trims and Rs. 31,990 for V and L trims. Notable elements on Thrill Chaser Package are Sizzling Red elements on front grill, Black Circuit Grey Stripes cover on ORVMs and IRVM, Black Circuit hood and roof graphics, Red Arcade seat covers, Carbon + Red interior styling kit and more.

Racing Roadster Package

Maruti Suzuki Racing Roadster Package looks a lot more subtle where graphics are concerned. Pricing for Racing Roadster Package starts from Rs. 30,900 for Black (Z+ and Z trims), Rs. 34,990 for Black (L and V trims), Rs. 38,990 for Red (Z and Z+ trims) and White (Z and Z+ trims), Rs. 40,500 for Red (L and V trims) and White (L and V trims).

Notable elements of Racing Roadster Package are the sporty front underbody spoiler, white bumper garnish, side underbody spoiler, door visor wit chrome insert, rear underbody spoiler, rear roof spoiler, illuminated door sill guard, Carbon Drift hood and roof graphics, wheel arch kit and more.

A tonne of individual accessories

Apart from these accessory packs, Maruti Suzuki has an extensive range of exterior and interior accessories that buyers can choose from. Most of the accessories included in accessory packs are available to purchase individually, which is a good thing.

There are no engine upgrade packs, though. A bit extreme to ask, but seems befitting with Swift’s name. So, the 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol Z12E engine on New Swift will continue to generate 80 bhp and 112 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT gearbox.