2024 Maruti Swift Epic Edition Launched – Based On LXI, With 26 New Features

With a bunch of new accessories coined by dealers, Maruti New Swift Epic Edition makes the base LXi trim more appealing than standard

New Swift has been launched in India and is emerging to be a hot favourite among buyers. When compared to predecessors, pricing looks like it is slightly on the higher side. But the popularity is intact. At dealer level, New Swift is getting an accessory pack called Epic Edition designed for the base LXi trim.

2024 Maruti Swift Epic Edition Launched

The base LXi gets a lot of standard features now and is a lucrative proposition. But what if the base LXi was accessorised to improve its appeal further? Dealerships seem to be pouncing on this opportunity, formulating a set of accessory packs designed to increase the appeal of New Swift’s base LXi trim.

As covered by TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly, a Maruti Suzuki dealership in Gurgaon has formulated something called Swift Epic Edition. This is an accessory pack designed for base LXi trim and is priced at Rs. 67,878. There are around 26 accessories listed with the Maruti Suzuki New Swift Epic Edition.

As standard without any accessories, Swift base LXi trim gets quite a lot of basic features. Prominent among them are central locking, remote locking, all four power windows, auto up/down driver’s window, LED tail lights, projector headlights, rear defogger, 6 airbags, hill assist, ESP and a lot more.

With the 2024 Maruti Swift Epic Edition, we can see a fancier piano gloss black grill, LED fog lights with OEM switch on the dashboard, bonnet decals, front quarter panel decals, roof decals, gloss black 14-inch wheel covers, door visors with chrome insert, chrome lining on shoulder line, gloss black roof spoiler with chrome insert, chrome door handles, side moulding, an antenna, ORVM cap with carbon fibre effect and more.

On the inside, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Pioneer, four speakers – two from Pioneer and the other two from JBL, dual-tone leatherette seat covers, leatherette steering cover, mats and more. Is the new Swift Epic Edition worth the price? We’ll let you be the judge of it.

Does LXi make sense?

Base LXi variant seems to be well-kitted with quite a few functional features. Where safety is concerned, New Swift is a radical jump over its predecessor. 6 airbags are now standard and so are five three-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders. ESP is standard where rival OEMs are charging Rs. 50,000 optional extra for it.

The new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z12E engine is among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in India and promises very exciting numbers such as 24.8 km/l with manual gearbox. This engine is capable of generating 80 bhp and 112 Nm. Gearbox options include 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

1 of 10

Also read – Maruti Suzuki New Swift first-drive review