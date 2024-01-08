Mercedes-Benz India 2023 Sales: Numbers Speak Louder

Mercedes-Benz India – Achievements and Plans (2023-2024)

Mercedes-Benz India concluded 2023 on a high note with a remarkable total delivery of 17,408 units, marking a substantial 10 percent YoY growth. This achievement positions 2023 as the best-ever year for Mercedes-Benz in India.

Mercedes-Benz India 2023 Sales is its highest-ever sales. Notably, the second half (H2) and the fourth quarter (Q4) stood out with record-breaking sales. Customer preference for the BEV portfolio saw a remarkable threefold increase, contributing to 4 percent of the overall sales.

Investments and Manufacturing Operations Boost

To fortify its presence, Mercedes-Benz India plans a significant €22 Mio (Rs. 200 Crores) additional investment in 2024. This injection of funds will focus on enhancing manufacturing operations, initiating new product startups, and driving the digitisation of manufacturing processes.

Retail Expansion and Transformation – Mercedes-Benz India’s retail footprint is set to expand with 20 new workshops and an entry into 10 new cities. Simultaneously, 25 facilities will undergo transformation to meet the international MAR 20X standards, ensuring an elevated customer experience.

Diversity and Sustainability at the Core

Aiming for a diverse and inclusive workforce, Mercedes-Benz India commits to hiring women for every second position in 2024. Sustainability takes centre stage with the launch of new BEVs, coupled with initiatives for developing charging infrastructure and leveraging green energy.

In a forward-looking move, Mercedes-Benz India unveils its strategic roadmap for 2024, named ‘DESIRE to Exceed.’ This comprehensive plan encompasses a product offensive with 12+ new launches, emphasising top-end vehicles (TEVs) and introducing three new battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Mercedes-Benz India 2023 Sales – Success Behind the Steering Wheel

Reflecting on sales through the past decade and this, Mercedes-Benz India’s sales trajectory showcases steady growth. Culminating in a cumulative total of 1,63,115 units. Despite challenges, the brand has consistently evolved, with 2023 emerging as a pinnacle year.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz India has navigated a dynamic landscape, witnessing a substantial transformation in its sales performance. In comparison, in 2010, this number stood at a modest figure of 5,819 units. Over the years, the brand has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability. A notable surge occurred in 2015, marked by 32.36 percent YoY growth, bringing the total units to 13,502. However, subsequent years posed challenges, with fluctuations in growth percentages, including a remarkable 42.75 percent decline in 2020. This is attributed to unprecedented global health circumstances. Despite hurdles, the brand rebounded, recording a remarkable 40.74 percent growth in 2022. This trajectory underscores the brand’s ability to weather industry fluctuations and emerge as a leader, solidifying its position in the luxury automotive sector.