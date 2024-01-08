Mercedes-Benz Launched GLS Facelift In India – Big Daddy Of Lux SUVs?

With 3m+ long wheelbase, Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift provides a comfortable drive for occupants of all three rows

Continuing the product offensive in India, Mercedes-Benz has launched its biggest SUV in India – GLS. Currently in its 3rd generation, Mercedes-Benz has given it a mid-life update where there are striking new design elements on the outside with Maybach-inspired elements on the inside. The price is Rs. 1.32 cr (ex-sh) for GLS 450 4MATIC and Rs. 1.37 cr (ex-sh) for GLS 450d 4MATIC.

Mercedes-Benz Launched GLS Facelift In India

The three-pointed star is launching as many as 12 new vehicles in India, starting with GLS facelift. The roadmap for Indian portfolio in 2024 includes launch of more premium products and Merc even mentioned three new EV launches. The GLS facelift costs Rs. 1.32 cr (ex-sh) and rivals other full-size SUVs like BMW X7, Land Rover Defender 130 and Range Rover (no suffix).

Often called S-Class of SUVs, Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift intends to redefine the luxury aura and premium experience with slight redesign inside and out, to keep the product fresh. To elevate the sense of luxury, Merc is offering laminated glass with acoustic film, all windows get UV and infrared protection and other elements.

New GLS facelift will sit on top of GLE facelift launched in November 2023. New colour additions for GLS facelift are – Sodalite blue, High-tech Silver and Selenite Grey. With the facelift, company is offering new angular air vents and MANUFAKTUR glossy piano black finishes on interior trims and contrasting silver lines. Like with Maybach vehicles.

Design changes

Rear Comfort Package Plus adds Chauffer Package, soft and luxurious head restraints along with a removable 7.4-inch tablet, running latest MBUX system. Other add-ons on the inside are Merc’s 5th generation steering wheel with capacitive controls from S-Class, new MBUX NTG7 UI and software, rear entertainment package with two individual screens, 5-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, massaging seats for 1st and 2nd row, ambient lighting, 13-speaker Burmester audio among others.

On the outside, design changes are subtle, yet prominent. They lend a much stronger overall appeal and road presence than its predecessor. Main contributor to this effect is a new G Wagon-inspired grill with four horizontal slats and a massive Mercedes-Benz logo. Other new bits include new headlights and taillights, sportier front and rear bumpers and a new set of alloy wheels.

Powertrains and specs

Where powertrains are concerned, GLS 450 4MATIC gets a 3.0L 6-cyl petrol engine with 375 bhp and 500 Nm and GLS 450d 4MATIC gets a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel engine with 262 bhp and 750 Nm. Both petrol and diesel engines get Merc’s 48V mild hybrid ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) tech. This system alone adds 20 bhp and 200 Nm to both engine’s outputs.

Speaking of common elements between the two variants, we get Merc’s silky smooth 9G Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox, 4MATIC AWD system, air suspension among others. We would have liked it if Merc’s E-Active Body Control was on offer too. There is Transparent Bonnet feature on offer, virtually aiding while off-roading.