Mercedes EQE Launch Price Rs 1.39 Crore – 9 Airbags, 56″ Screen, 550 Km Range

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is positioned above EQB SUV in the company’s electric lineup

Mercedes Benz India has added EQE SUV to its lineup today, 15th September 2023. This is the third electric SUV by the three-pointed star in India. Mercedes has launched it in one fully loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant that costs Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-sh). It will be sold as a CBU.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC SUV launch follows the Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC SUV which marked its entry into the company’s portfolio in India a few weeks ago. Mercedes had announced its plans to bring multiple new EVs to India by March 2024. The first of these is the new EQE SUV which will be followed by the EQS SUV. Mercedes EQE SUV will be positioned between the EQB and EQS.

New Mercedes EQE is based on the company’s EVA platform (Electric Vehicle Architecture) and will measure 4,863mm in length, 1,940mm in width and 1,686 mm in height with a 3,030 mm long wheelbase. It will ride on 20-inch alloy wheels with air suspension and get a decent boot space of 520 liters. Key product highlights: MBUX Hyperscreen, Burmester 3D Surround Sound with 15 speakers, HEPA Filter, DIGITAL LIGHT, Air Balance Package, Head Up Display, AIRMATIC Suspension, ADAS Level 2, Front massage seats, centre console in brown open-pore magnolia wood

Mercedes Benz EQE SUV – Features

Boasting similar styling to the EQS SUV, the upcoming EQE will also sport an aerodynamic shape with a sloping roofline, a closed-off front grille, LED DRLs running across the front bonnet and a sporty bumper. It also has a coupe rear end, distinctive wheel designs and flush door handles.

The 5 seater cabin is both spacious and comfortable with ample head and leg room. Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV packs a fully digital and configurable 12.3-inch instrument cluster for driver, a massive 56 inch hyperscreen infotainment display in the center along with a third 12.3-inch display for front passenger.

All these screens run Mercedes’ latest MBUX system. This operating system is capable of speech commands via “Hey Mercedes” prompt and ‘over-the-air software update’ via an embedded SIM card. Features also include multi-zone climate controls, a wireless mobile charger, a Burmester surround system and heads-up display.

Mercedes EQE SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting and driver and co-passenger ventilated seats. Safety features on offer include 9 airbags, 360 degree camera, ABS, EBD as well as various driver assistance features (ADAS) such as lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot monitoring and parking assist are standard fitment.

Mercedes-Benz EQE – Battery, Charging, Range

Globally, Mercedes EQE SUV gets multiple configurations. However, India only gets one battery and motor configuration. It gets a 90.56 kW battery pack. Mercedes is offering support for up to 170kW DC fast charging. With 170 kW DC fast charging, the battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 32 minutes. Mercedes-Benz currently has 140+ charging stations including AC, 60 kW DC Fast Chargers, and 180 kW DC Ultra-Fast chargers.

The motor produces 408 hp and 858 Nm. It can do 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. The EQE 500 4MATIC SUV comes with a segment-best, 10-year Battery Warranty; Service interval of once in 2 years for added convenience. Mercedes promises to offer 50% residual value to buyers (50% of ex-sh value after 5 years, in case buyer wants to upgrade to another Mercedes EV), which is similar to their ICE powered SUV of similar size. New Mercedes EQE will rival the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX and the Jaguar I-Pace. Mercedes EQE is the most expensive in the segment. Rivals are priced in the range of Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.26 crore.