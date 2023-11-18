MG Cyberster Launched – Electric Sportscar Costs Less Than Fortuner

The primary rival for MG Cyberster launched in China, is Neta GT, another convertible 2-door electric sportscar with similar specs and performance

With the rising price wars in China, MG Cyberster prices were supposed to start from as low as CNY 239,800 which translates to Rs. 27.5 lakh. Prior to this, MG Cyberster was supposed to start from CNY 300,000. But MG has finally put a stop to these speculations by launching its all-electric sportscar, Cyberster, starting from CNY 319,900.

MG Cyberster Launched in China

First debuted at Goodwood Festival Of Speed, MG Cyberster is now launched in China. The pricing is the talking point with this all-electric sportscar from the British brand. There are three trim levels on offer – Glamour Edition, Style Edition and Pioneer Edition. These trims get varied powertrain combinations too – RWD 501, RWD 580 and AWD 520 respectively.

As per pricing, MG Cyberster Glamour Edition RWD 501 costs CNY 319,800 (approx Rs. 37 lakh), Style Edition RWD 580 costs CNY 339,800 (approx Rs. 39 lakh) and Pioneer Edition AWD 520 costs CNY 315,800 (approx Rs. 41.5 lakh). For context, a top-spec Fortuner costs Rs. 10 lakh more in India than a top-spec Cyberster in China.

MG Cyberster launched in China, is a luxurious and sensational 2-door all-electric sportscar that gets up to 77 kWh of battery, 536 bhp dual motor setup with 725 Nm torque, scissor doors (Lamborghini doors), an electrically operated convertible soft top along with performance metrics like 3.2 second sprint to 100 km/h from standstill.

For the Chinese pricing, if this ain’t impressive, I don’t know what is. Made by Chinese State-owned SAIC at Ningde plant, MG Cyberster is likely to debut in key global locations including Britain and Europe. Dimensionally, it measures 4535 mm in length, 1913 mm in width, 1329 mm in height and has a 2690 mm long wheelbase.

Sensational design pays homage to British heritage

Said convertible roof takes 10 seconds to open at speeds under 50 km/h. The whole design is sensational. Sloping front, air ducts in bodywork, classic headlight design, and timeless proportions are complemented by 4-pot Red painted Brembo brake calipers behind 20-inch aluminium wheels.

On the inside, the triple-screen setup behind steering wheel takes centre stage. Outer displays at either end tilt towards driver. Steering wheel is a flat-bottom unit and not the yoke that was showcased before. MG hasn’t butchered the buttons as there are still some of them left, finished to exude elegance. The whole cabin is wrapped in premium materials that feel luxurious and plush, especially with the metallic accents everywhere.

Cyberster marks the return of MG to sportscar production. Base RWD 501 model gets a 64 kWh battery pack powering a single motor with 310 bhp and 475 Nm, driving rear wheels only. Range is pegged at 501 km. Mid-spec RWD 580 gets a larger 77 kWh battery but with the same single motor RWD setup. Both models will hit 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Top-spec AWD 520 gets the same 77 kWh battery but has two motors with a combined 536 bhp, 725 Nm, 520 km range and a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds. We would like MG to launch it in India, but price it around Rs. 80 lakh for top-spec AWD 520 model that costs Rs. 41.5 lahks in China.