MG Excelor EV Name Trademarked – Launch In 2024?

It is likely that MG Excelor EV will be a rebadged version of an existing MG electric car sold across international markets

With products like Comet EV and MG ZS EV, MG has witnessed a significant boost in sales. EVs now contribute around 1/3rd of the total sales of MG Motor. MG has also emerged as the second highest selling EV brand in the country. To sustain the momentum, MG Motor will be keen to expand its EV portfolio.

‘Excelor EV’ Name Trademarked

As may be recalled, MG Motor had earlier stated that there will be two new launches in 2024. One of these will be the updated 2024 MG Gloster model. The SUV will be receiving a mid-lifecycle update, comprising cosmetic touch-ups as well as equipment upgrades. Details about the second launch are not available.

As the Excelor EV name has been trademarked, it could be MG’s second launch in 2024. However, there is no strong evidence to support such possibilities. Also, MG usually takes British aircraft names for their vehicles. Hector, Gloster, Astor and Comet are all names of aircraft that MG re-used for their cars.

We couldn’t find a British aircraft with Excelor name. Carmakers often register multiple names as a proactive measure. There is no certainty that a trademarked name will be used for a product. In the case of ‘Excelor EV’ trademark name, the status shows as ‘Accepted and Advertised’. This presents a strong possibility that this name could actually be used for an upcoming product. There is a logo for Excelor EV trademarked as well.

Across its global portfolio, MG Motor currently does not have any product with the Excelor name. As EV sales volumes are still quite low in India, it is unlikely that MG Motor will bring an entirely new product here. The upcoming Excelor EV is likely to be a rebadged version of one of the existing MG electric cars sold across global markets.

As may be recalled, MG had showcased several of its global models at the 2023 Auto Expo. It included the MG eHS SUV, eMG6 hybrid sedan, Marvel R and MG eRX5 SUV. One of these could go on sale in India as Excelor EV.

MG Excelor EV specs

MG Motor has not revealed any details about the upcoming Excelor EV. Even basic details such as body style and dimensions are not available at this point of time. It is also not known if Excelor EV will be a mass market product or a luxury product imported via CBU route.

MG already has Comet EV in the entry-level EV segment and the MG ZS EV in compact electric SUV segment. If MG Motor is looking to target the mass market segment, a mid-size electric SUV could be one of the options. This segment will see multiple new products in the near future such as XUV700 EV and Harrier EV.

With new products, MG Motor can strengthen its presence in India. The company is making the right moves, as evident with the recent partnership with JSW. The latter has acquired a 35% stake in MG Motor India. Electric vehicles are one of the focus areas for the joint venture.