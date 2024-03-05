MG Strengthens EV Portfolio – New ZS EV Variant, Fast Charging For Comet

MG Comet EV is currently India’s most affordable electric car on sale and the new added fast charging capability betters end user experience

In a rather strategic move, MG Motor India has solidified its presence in Indian electric car industry. MG has introduced a new trim level with its flagship electric car, ZS EV. Along with that, MG has made fast charging available with Comet EV, further extending its electric vehicle expertise to offer value-added propositions to customers.

MG Strengthens EV Portfolio

On a mission to consolidate its position as an automaker in India, MG Motor is on a quest to update its portfolio. The company will launch facelifted version of Gloster by the end of this year. Just yesterday, MG Motor updated variant lineup of its debutant vehicle, Hector, by launching Shine Pro and Select Pro trims with trending features.

The 2024 MG Astor launched earlier this year brought new features and revised variant lineup and slashed pricing. Now, Astor’s electric sibling, ZS EV, gets revised variant lineup too. The new added variant is called Excite Pro and it is positioned above base Executive trim and below Exclusive Plus trim.

The variant lineup now starts from Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus and top-spec Essence. Price for newly launched Excite Pro trim with ZS EV is Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-sh). Base price for ZS EV is Rs. 18.98 lakh and goes till Rs. 24.98 lakh for top-spec Essence trim.

Primary highlights with ZS EV include plush interiors, 75+ connected car features, 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 468 km on a single charge, digital key locking, ADAS Level 2 among other features. MG’s primary marketing gig with the newly launched Excite Pro trim level is that it is the cheapest electric car under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh) with a panoramic sunroof.

Comet gets Fast Charging with select trims

Shifting gaze from MG’s flagship EV to the most affordable, Comet EV has been made available with fast charging capability, which was sorely missing before this update. MG Motor India is offering fast charging capability only with select trims – Excite FC and Exclusive FC. In Comet EV’s trim hierarchy, Excite and Executive are the upper-end trim levels.

Price for Excite FC is Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-sh) and Exclusive FC is Rs. 9.13 lakh (ex-sh). The highlight features with these trims are electronic parking brake, rear disc brake, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, Creep mode, electrically foldable ORVMs, integrated indicators in DRLs, body-coloured ORVM, fast AC charging among others.

Statement from MG Motor India

“MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet.

Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible”, said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.