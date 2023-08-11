MG Hector And Gloster Price Increase Aug 2023 – Up To Rs. 78K Hike

MG Motor India has announced a price hike for Aug 2023 – Hector and Gloster prices were last increased in May 2023

MG Motor has increased prices for two of its popular SUVs in India. We are talking about MG’s maiden product Hector and the brand’s current flagship vehicle, Gloster. Hike in pricing goes till Rs. 78,000 (ex-sh). Both versions of Hector (standard Hector and Hector Plus) see price revisions. The last time MG had increased prices of these two SUVs, was back in May 2023.

MG Hector And Gloster Price Hike

Starting with standard Hector, MG has not fettled with pricing of Style, Shine and Smart trim levels with petrol powertrains. These are the lower trims, and help establish an attractive base price. With petrol variants, price hike is evident with Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trim levels. The hike is Rs. 30,000 (ex-sh) and is uniform across said variants.

Prices still start at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-sh), but now top end Savvy Pro CVT variant costs Rs. 22.39 lakh (ex-sh). With Hector diesel, Shine MT and Smart MT get a hike of Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 27,000 respectively. Smart Pro MT and Sharp Pro MT get a price hike of Rs. 58,000 and Rs. 60,000 respectively.

Previously, MG Hector diesel used to cost between Rs. 18.59 lakh and 22.12 lakh, with the recent hike, prices range between Rs. 18.85 lakh and 22.72 lakh (all prices ex-sh). With regard to Hector Plus, only the base 7S Smart MT petrol variant gets zero price hike.

Both 6-seater and 7-seater versions of petrol Sharp Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants get the same Rs. 30,000 hike (ex-sh). Because of this, Hector Plus top-spec petrol variant now costs Rs. 23.24 lakh, up from Rs. 22.94 lakh (both prices ex-sh).

7S Smart MT diesel base variant gets Rs. 28,000 hike, while 6S Smart Pro MT gets a price hike of Rs. 59,000 (both prices ex-sh). However, both 6S Sharp Pro MT and 7S Sharp Pro MT get the same Rs. 61,000 price hike (ex-sh). In effect, MG Hector Plus Diesel variants now start from Rs. 20.80 lakh and goes till Rs. 23.58 lakh (both prices ex-sh).

Gloster price hike Aug 2023

MG Gloster Base Sharp 7S 2WD variant now costs Rs. 38.8 lakh, which is dearer by Rs. 71,000 (prices ex-sh). Savvy 2WD is dearer by Rs. 74,000 and costs Rs. 40.34 lakh (prices ex-sh). Highest price hike is for Gloster Savvy 4WD variant which is dearer by Rs. 78,000 (ex-sh).