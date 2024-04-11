MG Hector Blackstorm Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Blackstorm edition of Hector adds another dimension to the MG lineup with several dark chrome and black design accents seen on its exterior and interior

MG Hector, the best-selling car in India in the MG lineup, has received a new Blackstorm edition. Priced from Rs 21.24 lakh (ex.showroom), it is the third model in the company lineup after the Gloster and Astor to get Blackstorm edition. This Hector Blackstorm edition is set to boost sales even further as was also seen in the case of the Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions while Mahindra has recently introduced the XUV700 Napoli black.

MG Hector Blackstorm Walkaround

Setting itself apart from the regular MG Hector, the Blackstorm edition causes an instant appeal with its black themed exterior colour scheme while interiors are done up in black with gunmetal accents. The Hector Blackstorm is being offered with the Hector Sharp Pro variant and is presented both in petrol automatic and diesel manual powertrain options.

Where its exterior makeup is concerned the Blackstorm edition strikes an attractive picture in a Starry Black colour scheme. This colour is seen across its dark chrome logos, diamond mesh front grille and skid plates. The dark scheme extends to its tailgate garnish, body cladding and roof rails while it rides on R18 sporty all black alloy wheels with contrasting red calipers.

The LED headlamps also receive a piano black bezel while it sports smoked connecting tail lamps. Buyers of the MG Hector Blackstorm edition can also affix an emblem at local dealerships free of cost. Carrying forward the black colour scheme into its interiors, the MG Hector Blackstorm cabin is seen with gunmetal accents. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video by The Car Show below.

This colour scheme extends to its upholstery, console and dashboard while red accents add a touch of class. Where features are concerned, the Blackstorm edition continues to sport the same features as a regular Hector which in itself is feature laden. A dual pane panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control, ventilated seating and adjustable front seats are a part of its makeup with ‘Blackstorm’ embossed on seat headrests. Infotainment is via a large 14 inch HD portrait screen while it also gets a fully digital TFT instrument cluster.

Seats are embossed with the Blackstorm lettering while the leather wrapped steering wheel is seen in a gunmetal finish. Wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start/stop with smart key, digital Bluetooth and 75 connected features with 100 voice commands are also some of its on board features. MG Hector Blackstorm also receives Level 2 ADAS suite.

MG Hector Blackstorm – Prices

Pricing of the MG Hector Blackstorm 5 seater Sharp Pro 1.5 liter PL CVT starts off at Rs 21,24,800 while the 2.0L DSL MT variant is at Rs 21,94,800. The 6 seater Hector Plus Blackstorm 2.0L DSL MT Sharp Pro carries a price tag of Rs 22,75,800 while the 7 seater 1.5 liter PL CVT is Rs 21,97,800 and the 2.0L DSL MT is priced at Rs 22,54,800. (All prices are ex-showroom and are introductory).

The Hector Blackstorm continues to be offered in the same two engine options as the regular Hector. These include a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine making 143hp power and 250Nm torque and a Fiat sourced 2.0 liter multi-jet turbocharged diesel engine offering 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque. Transmission options include a CVT transmission for the petrol engine and a 6 speed manual for the diesel.