MG Hector Blackstorm Launched – Harrier Dark, XUV700 Napoli Black Rival

The main rivals for MG Hector Blackstorm are Harrier and Safari Dark along with recently launched Napoli Black XUV700

After a strategic partnership with JSW Group, MG is promising to go on a product offensive by diversifying its existing portfolio. Recently, MG Cloud EV was spotted testing, which could take the Excelor EV name when launched. Ahead of that, MG has launched Blackstorm version of Hector to expand its sales horizon.

MG Hector Blackstorm Launched

The company has launched Blackstorm Version of its maiden car, Hector. Prices for Hector Blackstorm start from Rs. 21.25 lakh (ex-sh) and goes till Rs. 22.76 lakh (ex-sh). Hector Blackstorm is only offered with Sharp Pro trim level and is available across all the possible powertrain combinations and seating layouts as seen in the pricing table below.

Blackstorm is MG’s version of a sporty avatar of its stock car with a Starry-Black shade on the outside and Black Theme interiors. This stealthy Black shade is perfectly complemented by ravishing red elements both inside and out. For the first time, MG is offering Blackstorm version of Hector as teased recently.

Started by Tata Motors with Dark Edition, these special edition vehicles do really well where sales are concerned. With pre-facelift models, Dark Edition accounted for around 50% of Harrier and Safari sales, which says it all. Mahindra recently launched updated 2024 XUV700 that gets a Napoli Black shade and black elements on the inside.

Tata Motors has launched Dark Editions of the new Harrier and Safari too. These are the vehicles that MG Hector Blackstorm will compete with. MG Hector Blackstorm gets Dark Chrome inserts on the outside as seen on the grill, faux skid plates, side mouldings and tailgate garnish. Piano Black on roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels along with smoked connected tail lights further amplify sporty appearance.

Complementing this lovely shade is the ravishing Red we can see on the car’s headlight surround, brake callipers and ORVM insert. We can also see a Blackstorm badge on fenders as well.

Is Diesel AT on the cards?

Just like on the outside, we get Black theme on the inside along with gun-metal accents, multiple red elements on dashboard and door trims, red ambient lighting on the inside and black upholstery with Blackstorm debossing are notable attributes. Hector already had a well-sorted and high-quality interior and the new black and red theme brings sophisticated sportiness into the equation.

Features list is likely to remain as is. This is not something to complain about as Hector is quite feature-loaded. Notable features of MG Hector Blackstorm are Level 2 ADAS suite, full LED lighting, multiple seating layouts (Hector and Hector Plus), dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats, large 14-inch portrait-style infotainment screen, fully digital TFT instrument screen and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, there won’t be any changes. But we wish there was a change in the form of a diesel automatic variant. Two engine choices continue as they are. The 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Stellantis-sourced 2.0L Diesel engine makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual. Diesel AT is still not on the cards.