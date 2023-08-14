MG Hector Facelift Debuts With New Front, Alloys – More Features

As has been the case earlier, updates for new Almaz RS unveiled in Indonesia will eventually make their way to MG Hector in India

MG Hector is sold in various other markets, under different names and brands. For example, it is sold as Baojun 530 in China. In some Asian countries, it is marketed as Chevrolet Captiva. In Indonesia, the SUV is sold as Almaz. The top variant is Almaz RS.

At the ongoing GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Wuling has introduced the new Almaz RS. The SUV has spruced up exteriors and interiors, along with a range of new features. These updates could make their way to MG Hector next year.

Wuling Almaz RS (MG Hector) new features

Almaz RS has emerged as a popular choice in Indonesia since its launch in 2019. Wuling wants to ensure that the new Almaz RS continues to meet consumer expectations. Updates for the SUV are in line with the needs of modern mobility and the company’s commitment to introduce innovations at regular intervals.

While new Almaz RS retains the core silhouette with contemporary aesthetics, it gets cosmetic touch-ups such as a new glossy black front bumper and grille. Street presence has been significantly enhanced with the new studded grille. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, shared by Autonetmagz.

Side profile seems largely the same as earlier. Only exception is a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At rear, the bumper gets a refreshed design. The earlier logo on the rear door has been replaced with WULING letter emblem. This adds another layer of dynamism to the SUV.

Inside, updated Almaz RS has a new classy carbon black interior theme. It comes in a 7-passenger configuration with seats wrapped in elegant synthetic leather. Passengers can expect a luxurious experience with multicolour ambient lighting all across and new glossy soft touch panel on the dashboard. The SUV offers tilt and telescopic steering wheel for optimal convenience of the driver. Features like panoramic sunroof have been carried forward in the same format as earlier.

Other key features of new Almaz RS include voice commands in Indonesian language, Wuling remote control app and a range of advanced safety features. ADAS features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, collision mitigation system, high beam assist, safe distance warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, bend cruise assistance and adaptive cruise control.

New Almaz RS performance

Powertrain options for new Almaz RS include a hybrid 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, integrated with a 174 hp electric motor. The 2.0-litre engine delivers 123 hp of max power and 169 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid powertrain is equipped with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The hybrid variants are distinguishable with their ‘Hybrid’ badging and blue treatment on the front grille. The second engine option is a 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 140 hp and 250 Nm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox.