MG Hector Hit Head-On By Over-speeding Bus – All Safe

Although MG Hector is yet to be tested by Global NCAP, real-life incidents have time and again evidenced the SUV’s solid build quality

While highways and freeways are expanding at an incremental rate, not everyone seems to be following the mandated road safety rules. This has resulted in serious accidents in recent years. Driving on the wrong side, over-speeding, drunk driving, lack of sleep and reckless driving are some of the common reasons for road accidents.

A recent example involves an over-speeding bus hitting an MG Hector SUV at high speed. The incident is said to have occurred somewhere in Kerala. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the accident. Everything has been captured on camera, which can help the police to frame charges against the individual who may be at fault.

Dangerous overtaking manoeuver

The video shows a bus making risky overtaking manoeuver. By the time the bus driver realized that the overtaking was not possible without hitting the oncoming vehicle, it was too late. Seeing the bus coming head on, the MG Hector driver managed to bring his SUV to a complete halt. The bus with all its speed and momentum hit the MG Hector head on. The impact was still significant, as Hector could be seen dragged on the road for around 10 meters.

Despite the severity of the head-on collision, Hector seems to have dealt with the situation like a rock. The head-on collision did not even shatter the windscreen or any of the windows. All the pillars can be seen intact in the images. Areas that have taken the full force of the over-speeding bus include the bonnet, grille and headlamps. The condition of front section reveals how powerful the impact was.

But with Hector’s superior build quality, there was no damage to the rest of the SUV. All the occupants are safe, without getting even a scratch. Likely possible with Hector’s fortified structure. It comprises hot stamped B pillar, use of high strength steel, thick door panels and roll-formed tubular steel door beams. Hector also has 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts and ESP, all of which work to ensure optimal occupant safety. Hector also has ADAS, but that is not relevant in this particular case.

Earlier incidents involving MG Hector

This is not the first time Hector is seen working as a safe cocoon for its occupants. In December last year, MG Hector had collided head-on with a tractor. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the SUV was travelling at around 100 kmph. The tractor appeared suddenly on the wrong side, resulting in a major collision. The impact was so powerful that the tractor had broken into two parts.

Hector also suffered major damage, with the front left wheel completely ripped off. However, the rest of the SUV was intact. The airbags were deployed and all the occupants were safe. Such incidents indicate Hector’s robust construction. Even though it is yet to be crash tested by an external agency.