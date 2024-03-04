MG Hector Shine Pro And Select Pro Launched – New Base Price 95K Lower

As opposed to starting price of Rs. 14.95 lakh, the Hector’s new Rs. 13.99 lakh (both ex-sh) base pricing better positions against rivals

In a major rejig, MG Motor India has announced two new trim levels with its debutant vehicle, Hector. This is a strategic move from MG’s end to better position Hector against key rivals. With this move, MG has struck a new and attractive base price for Hector SUV over what was on offer. This should prove a better value proposition for prospective buyers.

MG Hector Shine Pro And Select Pro Variants Launched

Before the update, MG Hector was on sale in Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trim levels. The new trim levels added are Shine Pro and Select Pro. With these additions, Hector’s trim level hierarchy starts from Style at the base end, followed by Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and top-spec Savvy Pro.

We can see that Shine and Smart trims have been removed from lineup. Newly launched Shine Pro is offered with only the 5-seater Hector with 1.5L Turbo Petrol Manual, 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT and 2.0L Diesel Manual. However, Select Pro is offered with 5-Seater Hector across all powertrain combos, but 7-seater Hector Plus Select Pro lacks Petrol CVT combo.

As seen with the pricing table below, Hector base Style Petrol MT price has been slashed by Rs. 95K, starting from Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-sh). While prices for Shine Pro trim start from Rs. 16 lakh for Petrol MT combo and Select Pro starts from Rs. 17.3 lakh for Petrol MT combo (both prices ex-sh).

Shine Pro trim level

Some of the exterior highlights of Shine Pro are LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, connected LED tail lights, floating sequential LED indicators, front and rear fog lights, 17-inch alloys among others. On the inside, Shine Pro trim level gets the same 14-inch portrait style infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

6 speakers, 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, soft-touch plastics, a single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start, cruise control, cooled glove box, 2 airbags, reverse parking camera, cornering lights function, all-four disc brakes, electronic parking brake (CVT only), and other features are notable.

Select Pro trim level

Shine Pro is a lot more value for money, but Select Pro brings more flash value that Shine Pro lacks. For starters, Select Pro packs larger 18-inch alloy wheels on the outside along with a panoramic sunroof. On the inside, Select Pro brings LED reading lights, sub-woofer and amplifier, 8 speakers and a host of connected car features.

Powertrain options still remain the same. The 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine packs 143 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox options. The 2.0L diesel is offered with a sole 6-speed manual gearbox, despite Hector and Hector Plus being positioned as premium SUVs. This engine makes 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Statement from MG Motor

“Since its launch in 2019, the MG Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort with ADAS Level 2 and Connected features. Each subsequent variant has set new benchmarks in the segment by offering a harmonious blend of comfort, advanced technology, and ergonomic design.

Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts,” said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.