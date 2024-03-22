MG4 and MG5 Electric Cars Showcased In India – Launch Soon?

Post their JV, JSW and MG Motor have chalked out aggressive plans for the Indian market in new energy vehicles (NEVs) segment

To highlight their automotive prowess and provide a glimpse of upcoming vehicles, JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd. recently held a mega event in Mumbai. Among the EV models showcased were the MG4 hatch and the MG5 electric estate car. These are already available across international markets. MG4 and MG5 could be launched in India in the near future.

MG4 electric hatch – Key features, specs

MG Motor’s first fully electric hatch, the MG4 derives inspiration from the DNA of a sports car. At 4,287 mm long and 1,836 mm wide, MG4 is dimensionally comparable to the MG ZS EV. With its sporty, aerodynamic design, the MG4 has a strong road presence.

Some of the key highlights include sleek, sweptback headlamps, boomerang-styled fog lamp housings, slatted lower grille and a curvy, chiselled bonnet. Side profile is distinguishable with sporty alloy wheels, door cladding, blacked-out B and C pillars and body-coloured door handles. At the rear, MG4 has arrow-shaped wraparound tail lamps and a full-width LED light bar.

Across international markets, a total of four trims of MG4 are on offer. The top-spec MG4 EV Trophy Extended Range is equipped with a 77-kWh battery pack. This variant generates 245 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes approximately 6.1 seconds.

Charging time varies based on the type of charger. With a standard 7kW fast charger, MG4 can achieve 10% to 100% in 10.3 hours. With a 150-kW public fast charger, 10% to 80% can be achieved in just 39 minutes. As per WLTP cycle, MG4 top-spec variant has a range of 323 miles (approx. 520 km). Take a look at the detailed gallery below.

1 of 13

MG5 electric estate car – Key features, specs

MG5 has a laidback profile, with signature features associated with a typical, old-school estate car. It is apparent that MG5 focuses on family-oriented aesthetics. Some of the key highlights include trapezoidal headlamps, triangular fog lamp housings, slatted lower grille and a classic bonnet design. Side profile is distinguishable with its slightly sloping roofline, functional roof rails and large alloy wheels. Tail lamps follow the design of the front headlamps and come with arrow-styled LED lighting.

Dimensionally, MG5 is 4,600 mm long, 1,818 mm wide and 1,543 mm tall. It is comparable to upcoming electric versions of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier. Globally, there are two trims – MG5 EV SE Long Range and MG5 EV Trophy Long Range. Both share the same hardware such as a 61.1 kW battery pack.

Performance numbers are 156 PS and 280 Nm. With a 150-kWh public rapid charger, 10% to 80% can be achieved in 35 minutes. The difference between the two variants is in the range. The SE Long Range delivers 250 miles (approx. 402 km), whereas the Trophy Long Range travels 235 miles (approx. 378 km).

Both MG4 and MG5 have luxurious interiors and come with a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. While both have ADAS, MG4 gets a higher number of features in comparison to MG5. Users can access a variety of remote functions and connectivity features via the MG iSmart app, available for both MG4 and MG5.