Mahindra XUV 7XO, 5XO, 3XO, 1XO Names Registered – For Upcoming Electric SUVs

Names like XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 1XO are easy to remember and establish a clear differentiation between respective ICE and EV models

In a couple of years from now, Mahindra will have expanded its EV portfolio to include multiple new products. The names for these new EVs are also being worked out. It appears that Mahindra is keen on picking some short, trendy names, in line with the dynamic profile of its upcoming EVs.

Mahindra Trademarks XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 1XO

Instead of choosing entirely new names for its upcoming EVs, Mahindra seems to be using a derivative of its existing naming convention. The newly trademarked names XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 1XO are apparently the EV versions of XUV700, XUV500, XUV300 and an all new small SUV EV. It is likely that these new names will be used for production versions of the XUV EV concepts which were shown earlier.

The addition of X in the new names links it to the electric underpinnings and the letter ending with O meets Mahindra’s tradition of vehicle naming (Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo, etc). While they also relate to their ICE versions, the names are short, crisp and easy to remember. A high recall value is expected, similar to the names of the ICE models.

Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 1XO – Expected features

Excluding the closed-off grille, several of the styling bits will be common across the ICE and EV models of XUV700 and XUV300. The equipment list will also have a similar set of features. The EV versions will probably be able to support a higher number of tech features.

For its born-electric range, Mahindra is working on multiple segment-first features. For example, a test mule of XUV.e9 was recently spotted with a triple-screen dashboard. While being functionally relevant, it significantly enhances cabin aesthetics. The triple-screen unit covers almost the entire width of the dash. It helps achieve a symmetrical design format, which is not possible with the popular dual-screen setup seen with many SUVs.

It is possible that the XUV 7XO and 5XO could get this new triple-screen dash. In comparison, XUV 3XO and X1O may continue with a solo touchscreen infotainment system. Bigger SUVs could get additional connectivity and safety features. The ADAS kit could be expanded in the case of XUV 7XO and 5XO. XUV 3XO and 1XO could also get some of the critical ADAS features such as blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection.

Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 1XO – Expected range, battery specs

Upcoming Mahindra EVs will be based on the new INGLO architecture. Battery packs will be in the range of 60 kWh to 80 kWh for the bigger SUVs. While XUV 7XO and 5XO could get both single-motor and dual-motor AWD options, the XUV 3XO and 1XO are likely to be offered with only a single electric motor. Detailed specs are yet to be revealed, although the new INGLO platform promises significant improvements across performance, drive comfort and versatility.

XUV 7XO, 5XO and XUV 3XO will have a range upwards of 400-450 km while XUV1XO could have a range of about 200-250 kms. With rapid progress in charging infrastructure, an extraordinary high range may not be required. Also, the focus is shifting on achieving a faster recharge. This allows users to load up quickly within minutes and resume their journey. However, experiments with newer battery technologies continue that can deliver a much higher range.