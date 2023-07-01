Military-Spec Hummer EV Unveiled

Original Humvee spawned a civilian version in the form of Hummer H1, but new US Military Hummer EV is less likely

General Motors Defence Humvee is probably the most iconic military vehicle in the world. It has served its purpose well to the US Army and is a fan favourite among civilians as well. The Terminator movie fame Arnold Schwarzenegger (not Shivajinagar) was the one who convinced GM to launch a civilian version of the iconic Humvee.

The Hummer brand saw very less success for the company when it reached Hummer H2 and Hummer H3 versions. Since GM launched Hummer Electric, it is attracting a lot of popularity again. But this Hummer Electric was strictly for civilians, until now. First image for US Military Hummer EV broke cover. Let’s take a look.

US Military Hummer EV Breaks Cover

Historically, Hummer vehicles started life as military vehicles and then spawned civilian versions. But Hummer EV reversed that as it was civilian only when launched. Some time ago, US Military showed interest in procuring electrified Hummers for active service. There was development going on in the background which landed on US Military Hummer EV.

For starters, it is the same old Hummer EV, with a tonne of modifications to suit military needs. Hummer EV’s entire top hat is now brand new. It is made up of a roll cage without doors for easy ingress and egress. There might be fully armoured and covered variations along with a flat bed model as well.

The civilian version had Hummer badging in the front with illumination. That is gone in the military Hummer EV for a stealthier look. There is a fixture at the back, which should allow for mounting offensive or defensive military equipment. There seems to be quite extensive underbody armouring. Especially given the battery is in the floor.

Is it the same platform as the Hummer EV underneath?

Speaking of battery, the US Military Hummer EV is basically the same vehicle as civilian Hummer EV, but stripped down. So, the same 212 kWh battery, 1,000 bhp and 15,592 Nm torque (you read that right) crab-walking motors do duty on this military vehicle. Because there are hardly any body panels in its tophat, this vehicle should be lighter than regular Hummer EV as well.

There are extensive hardware changes, though. Starting with high-performance shock absorbers from Fox, high performance and heavy-duty brakes, 37” off-road tyres, improved approach and departure angles owing to custom front and rear bumpers and more.

GM Defence promises Silent watch, Silent Drive, and substantial exportable power for mission-critical equipment. This US Military Hummer EV is unlikely to spawn a civilian version. That said, if you already own a Hummer EV and a grinder and a saw, you can achieve a similar look, can’t you?