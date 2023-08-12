Mini Charged Edition Launched For Rs. 55 Lakh – 20 Shades of Elegance

Yellow Pops and Red Sparks: Mini Charged Edition gets styling enhancements

Mini has launched a very limited special edition of its sole electric car in India. Mini Charged Edition. The company will only sell 20 units. Very limited and quite so exclusive.

Mini Charged Edition is a slightly stylised version Mini 3-Door Cooper SE BEV sold in India. Price is listed at Rs. 55,00,000 (ex-sh). Buyers can book exclusively from the shop section of company’s official website.

Wired for Thrills: Mini Charged Edition’s Connectivity

Standard Mini 3-Door Cooper SE costs Rs. 53.50 lakh (ex-sh) before opting for the slew of accessories the company offers to configure. Charged Edition costs Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-sh) to up its special character.

On the outside, Mini Charged Edition wears an exclusive Chilli Red paint scheme. It plays with two different white shades to contrast Chilli Red. Roof gets a familiar/standard White finish. ORVMs, door handles, tailgate handles, headlight rings, tail light rings and logos get Aspen White shade.

To add a more colourful character, a Frozen Red stripe on the bonnet delights. And is complemented by striking Energetic Yellow highlights. Energetic Yellow highlights are present in other areas too – above side body cladding and asymmetric 17-inch ‘Electric Power Spoke Alloy Wheels’ and an S badge at the front and rear.

On the inside, Striking Yellow accents bring youthfulness to the equation. Steering wheel gets soft nappa leather, while seats are leatherette. Mini’s cute-sy appeal is accentuated by a 5” instrument cluster and 8.8” infotainment screen.

Energising the Future: Bold Brand Philosophy

These 17” alloy wheels are aerodynamic in nature and reduce air drag to maximize efficiency and range of its electric powertrain. Speaking of electric powertrain, Mini Charged Edition is similar to standard Mini 3-Door Cooper SE. This means 32.6 kWh battery and a motor with 184 bhp of power and 287 Nm of torque.

Driving modes include Green and Sport. The range of this powertrain is 270 km on a single charge. Mini offers convenience of 50 kW DC charging, 11 kW AC and 2.3 kW AC which charges the battery to 80 percent in 36 minutes, 2 hours 30 minutes and 9 hours 43 minutes respectively.

Mini Wired Package as standard enables navigation, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and a Harman Kardon audio system. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI spreads BIG LOVE by bringing the MINI 3-door Cooper SE in Chili Red, for the first time in India. It celebrates the legendary Go-Kart feeling and instant torque, all with zero emissions.

The MINI Charged Edition is a bold, energetic and expressive car that perfectly fits the MINI BIG Love spirit of a brave and daring brand which brings people and communities together. The MINI Charged Edition is your perfect partner for Urban Mobility. Every bit the original iconic MINI but powered for the roads of tomorrow.”