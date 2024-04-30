New Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.1 L – Range, Specs, Brochure

Offered in two variants, Ampere Nexus promises several best in class features, 3 kWh battery and 136 km range

The e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (GEMPL), has brought in a new electric scooter that promises both high performance, affordability and first in segment features. Called the Ampere Nexus, this electric scooter is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom).

Greaves Ampere Nexus e-scooter – Price, Booking, Delivery

True to the Government of India initiative of Make in India, the Ampere Nexus is designed, developed and manufactured in India and boasts of several segment first features. It is also been tested across varying terrain and is the holder of 4 records among which is an expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Greaves Ampere Nexus, that now replaces the Primus as the company’s flagship electric scooter, is a high performance family scooter. It is offered in two variants – Nexus EX and Nexus ST. The base EX is priced at Rs 1,09,900 while the top-spec ST is priced at Rs 1,19,900 (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices, and will be increased by Rs 10k once the introductory offer ends.

The Ampere Nexus e-scooter is presented in four striking colour options of Zanskar Aqua, Red, Lunar White and Steel Grey. Bookings are open online at Rs 9,900. Test rides start from second half of May

Dimensions, Features

Greaves Ampere Nexus scooter rides on a 1,319mm long wheelbase. It gets 170mm ground clearance and a 235mm floorboard space. It also gets a 712mm long seat with seat height at 765mm. It receives LED lighting at the front and rear.

On board features include a 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn by turn navigation on the ST variant while the EX trim gets a 6.2 inch LCD screen. Features also include hybrid swing arm with twin suspension, quick boot time enabled by Nex.IO and a 4x stronger chassis with load stratified design with Nex.Armor.

Battery Specs, Range, Charging

Ampere Nexus is powered by a 3 kWh LFP battery pack with mid mounted permanent magnet motor. This offers 3.3 kW nominal output and 4 kW peak output. It gets 4 ride modes of Eco, City, Power and Limp Home along with reverse mode.

Top speed is pegged at 93 km/h while in City mode this is at 63 km/h going down to 42 km/h in Eco mode with a certified range of 136 kms. It also comes in with LFP chemistry with 1.3 times more cycle life and fastest charging time at 3.22 hours.

Talking about the records this new Nexus scooter has achieved, it entered the India Book of Records for the longest electric scooter ride across 10,000 kms, a first in a single journey. It has also set a record of traversing through 115 cities and towns in a single ride.

It has gained a title for being the first electric score to tow a pickup truck weighing 1860 kgs plus 2 passengers weighing a total of 140 kgs across a 2 km distance. It has also received fame as creating the biggest electric scooter brand logo on white sand, measuring 179.8ft x 95.2 ft. This record was set at Dholavira in Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.