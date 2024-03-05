Upcoming Ampere E-Scooter Scores Two Accolades In India Book Of Record

Ampere is getting ready to launch an all new electric scooter which is currently on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

One of India’s leading electric 2W mobility providers, GEMPL (Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd), has announced two new accolades revolving around its upcoming scooter. Touted as “The Nex Big Thing”, this upcoming Ampere scooter has secured two accolades in the prestigious India Book Of Record ahead of launch.

Ampere Scooter Scores Two Accolades In India Book Of Record

Indian electric mobility provider, GEMPL, is Greaves Cotton Ltd e-mobility business division. The company sells Ampere branded scooters in India, which often makes the top five best-selling electric scooters list for the Indian market. In January 2024, over 2.3K units of Ampere branded scooters were sold, taking 5th highest-selling e-2W position.

Company’s upcoming electric scooter, coined “The Nex Big Thing” embarked on a thrilling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Flag-off event for the same was held in January. Set off for a 45 day long journey, this Ampere scooter will traverse India’s diverse topography across different terrains and major cities.

Slated to launch sometime by the end of 2024, Ampere The Nex Big Thing has secured two accolades in India Book Of Record. Records set by Ampere The Nex Big Thing are a testament to the company’s commitment to showing readiness, innovation, pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities.

Achievements from the upcoming electric scooter from Ampere are – Biggest Electric Scooter Brand Logo Drawn on White Sands and First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck. Bookings for special K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) Edition of Ampere The Nex Big Thing have commenced, for a nominal fee of Rs. 499.

Biggest Electric Scooter Brand Logo Drawn on White Sands

Ampere created a new record at Dholavira, Khadir bet island in Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, Great Rann of Kutch. This record revolved around outlining the Ampere brand logo (resembling a navigation logo) in the white sands. The impressive feat about this record was that this logo outlined by the rider on Ampere The Nex Big Thing electric scooter, spanned across 17,100 sq ft.

Which is a 179.8 ft X 95.2 ft area and this logo outline had a perimeter of an impressive 394 ft. Precision, creativity, perseverance and innovation yielded an accolade in India Book Of Record, officially confirming said record on Feb 2nd, 2024.

First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck

You might have seen a pickup truck towing a larger vehicle, but an electric scooter towing a pickup truck is a sight to behold. Displaying its strength and capability, Ampere The Nex Best Thing towed a loaded pickup truck weighing 1,860 kg, with an additional load of 140 kg (equivalent to 2 on-board passengers).

Total distance covered while towing this pickup truck was 2 km, in a 15-minute run. This record was created in the Rann Of Kutch as well and was officially confirmed by India Book Of Record on February 3rd, 2024.