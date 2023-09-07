New Aprilia RS 457 Debuts – 48 Hp Power, 159 Kg Weight (Official TVC)

Much awaited New Aprilia RS 457 has made its global debut on the same day as India debut – It will rival KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, Yamaha R3

In a thrilling development for motorcycle enthusiasts in India, Aprilia, the renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Aprilia RS 457. This superbike, born from the rich legacy of Aprilia Racing, marks a new milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional performance and style to passionate motorcyclists.

Aprilia’s Racing Heritage in India

The Indian debut of the Aprilia RS 457 coincides with India’s first-ever MotoGP race, underlining the close connection between Aprilia’s racing experience and the development of this exceptional motorbike. Aprilia’s dominance in the world of racing, with an impressive 297 Grand Prix World Championship wins, has shaped the brand’s identity and technical excellence.

Michele Colaninno, Piaggio Group CEO, highlighted the brand’s recent renewal and expansion. He said, “In recent years, the Aprilia brand has seen an intense burst of renewal, also supported by continued progress in the racing world. The recent introduction of the 660 family has expanded its target, creating a full and competitive range.” Colaninno also expressed excitement about the RS 457’s potential in both domestic and international markets.

Staying true to its roots, the RS 457 embodies the iconic design of the RS range, with a double front fairing, underbelly silencer, and a sleek 2-in-1 exhaust. The full LED front headlamp features the distinctive light signature of Aprilia’s larger super sports bikes, and the dashboard boasts a 5-inch TFT colour instrument cluster for a modern and elegant look.

Aprilia RS 457: A Technological Marvel

Building on the success of the Aprilia RS 660, which became Europe’s best-selling sports bike, the RS 457 inherits the winning formula that revolutionized the sports bike segment. This new offering stands out due to its lightweight construction, ease of handling, and advanced technological features, making it equally at home on the road and the racetrack. Take a look at the official TVC below.

One of the standout features of the RS 457 is its cutting-edge liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine with double camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. This powerplant delivers an impressive 48 horsepower while minimizing vibrations, resulting in a unique and thrilling riding experience. Moreover, the RS 457’s remarkable power-to-weight ratio sets it apart from its competitors, with a dry weight of 159 kg (175 kg when wet). This balance of power and weight is a testament to Aprilia’s dedication to performance and rider enjoyment.

Craftsmanship in Every Detail

Aprilia has meticulously designed the RS 457, incorporating technological innovations from the world of racing into a road-ready sports bike. Its aluminium frame, inspired by decades of racing victories, provides exceptional stiffness and agility. The suspension system, including a ø41 mm fork with preload adjustability and a monoshock on a steel swingarm, ensures precise handling.

Braking is equally impressive, with a 320 mm front disc featuring a ByBre radial-mount 4-piston caliper and a 220 mm rear steel disc. A two-channel ABS system adds an extra layer of safety. The RS 457 rides on 17-inch sports rims fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tires for outstanding grip and maneuverability.

Advanced Electronic Features

New Aprilia RS 457 boasts a superbike-level electronic package, including a Ride by Wire system with three riding modes that adjust power delivery and traction control. Riders can fine-tune their experience with three levels of traction control or disable it altogether. Additionally, a quickshifter is available as an accessory, further enhancing the bike’s performance.

The Aprilia RS 457 promises to be a game-changer in the world of sports bikes, offering an exhilarating riding experience that reflects Aprilia’s racing heritage and dedication to performance. With its arrival in India, enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing this technological marvel on both the road and the track. Launch is expected soon.