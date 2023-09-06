New Aprilia RS 440 Render Based On Spy Shots – Yamaha R3 Rival

Aprilia 440cc faired bike will primarily rival the likes of KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and upcoming Yamaha R3

As the festive season approaches, OEMs are gearing up to launch multiple new models. Among them is Aprilia that will be launching an all-new RS 440 faired bike. Test mules have been spotted in production ready format and teasers are also out.

New Aprilia 440cc Motorcycle Render

Aprilia 440cc India launch could coincide with the upcoming MotoGP event at Buddh International Circuit. Global debut is scheduled for 7th Sep 2023. Ahead of that, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the new Aprilia RS440 motorcycle.

Aprilia’s offerings in upper spectrum of middleweight motorcycle segment may not have yielded desired results. The new 440cc bike could be different, considering that it will be locally manufactured and come with a reasonable price tag.

Aprilia RS 440 features

Aprilia bikes are synonymous with style and exuberance, which are easily noticeable with the RS 440. The bike has an aggressive front fascia and sharp bodywork. Some of the key highlights include split headlamp design, angular LED DRLs, small air intakes, raked windscreen, fairing mounted rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank and dual-tone side panels with sporty graphics.

There’s a rugged engine guard and an underbelly exhaust. The low rider seat should allow enhanced control and handling. The bike has a short tail section and comes with dual tail lamp setup. Ride ergonomics seems balanced, with possibility of both a committed and a more relaxed rider posture.

Aprilia RS 440 is likely to be using an aluminium twin-spar frame. The bike will be equipped with USD forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. It is expected to get 17-inch wheels, with a single disc setup at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Bluetooth-based connectivity features could also be part of the package. The bike will have a full digital instrument console with sporty graphics and track-focused info display.

Overall, Aprilia RS440 seems a perfect starting point for racetrack enthusiasts. It has the looks and expected to deliver a matching performance. The bike will be manufactured locally at the company’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Aprilia RS 440 performance, pricing

Aprilia RS 440 is expected to get a 440cc parallel-twin motor. It could be a derivative of the larger 660cc engine used with RS660. The engine will be getting features such as liquid cooling, 4-valves per cylinder and DOHC architecture. It could generate around 45 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The engine will have a 6-speed gearbox.

In comparison, KTM RC 390 has a 373.27 cc, single-cylinder setup, producing 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. Kawasaki Ninja 400 has a parallel-twin 399cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 45 PS and 37 Nm. Talking about pricing, KTM RC 390 is available at a starting price of around Rs 3.18 lakh. Ninja 400 has a price tag of Rs 5.19 lakh. Yamaha is getting ready to launch R3 in India, which could come in at a price range of Rs 4 lakh. Aprilia RS 440 could be launched in the price range of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. It remains to be seen how well the new Aprilia RS performs against rivals at this price point.