New BMW Electric Scooter Launched – 90 KM Range, USD 7.6k (Rs 6.3 Lakh)

With its quirky, futuristic design format, BMW CE 02 is an instant draw for the young at heart

As part of its strategy to expand its electric portfolio, BMW has unveiled the CE 02 electric scooter. It is available at a starting price of USD 7,599 (~ INR 6.28 lakh). The Highline variant has additional features and is priced at USD 8,474 (~ INR 7 lakh).

BMW CE 02 is a welcome addition, as it is more accessible than the CE 04 electric scooter. The latter starts at USD 12,195 (~ INR 10.07 lakh). With its compact, lightweight profile, CE 02 also seems a better fit for city streets.

BMW CE 02 styling and features

It’s easy to see that BMW CE 02 electric scooter is designed to be an attention seeker. It’s an art in motion, with a unique identity that doesn’t seem to follow any rules. It’s not particularly beautiful, but difficult to ignore owing to its youthful exuberance and rebellious nature. Moreover, users have a wide range of customization options and accessories to choose from.

BMW has ensured that users can stay connected while riding their CE 02 electric scooter. It comes with a 3.5-inch micro TFT screen that displays a range of information. It is mounted on a single bracket, creating a floating effect. Users can pair their smartphones with BMW Motorrad Connected app and BMW Backend Connectivity to access a range of features. There are dedicated switches on the left handle to access the connectivity functions.

Key highlights of BMW CE 02 electric scooter include LED headlight, USD front forks, single piece flat seat, raised handlebar and sporty rear-view mirrors. Riding stance seems fairly comfortable, although it may take some time to master this eccentric electric machine.

BMW CE 02 utilizes a double loop steel frame with adjustable rear shock absorber. It has 14-inch wheels at both ends, ensuring a tall street presence. The scooter has disc brakes and comes with ABS on the front wheel. There’s a single-sided swingarm, with a belt-drive powering the rear wheel.

BMW CE 02 range

Depending on their travel needs, users can choose either a single or dual battery pack option with CE 02 electric scooter. The lithium-ion battery packs are of 2 kWh capacity each. With one battery, the scooter weighs 119 kg and offers a range of 45 km. Top speed is limited to 45 kmph. The single-battery version won’t require a license in many European countries. In India, no-license electric scooters need to have their top speed limited to 25 kmph.

CE 02 dual-battery pack version weighs 132 kg and has a range of 90 km. It generates 15 hp and has a top speed of 95 kmph. Charging for both versions can be done with a 0.9 kW standard charger. Users can also opt for a 1.5 kW fast-charger. Charging time for the dual-battery pack version is 5 hours 12 minutes with the standard charger and 3 hours 30 minutes with the fast charger. The single-battery version can be charged in 3 hours 2 minutes with the standard charger.

BMW CE 02 has ride modes of Surf and Flow. Users choosing the Highline trim get an additional Flash riding mode. The Highline package also includes other exclusive features such as Highline colour scheme, backend connectivity, external quick charger, heated grips and highly integrated SP Connect smartphone holder.