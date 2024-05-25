New Gen Jeep Compass Debut This year – EV Version With 700 Kms Range

All-new Jeep Compass will have significant upgrades including the transition to STLA Medium Platform

Development of the new-gen Jeep Compass is in advanced stages. It is expected to be officially unveiled by the end of this year. New Jeep Compass will have an entirely new design, transition to a new platform and also get an electric version.

3rd-gen Jeep Compass – Key features

New Jeep Compass is expected to have a sharper profile. Road presence will be a lot more robust and aggressive. The sculpted body panelling will be more pronounced, ensuring a nimble, agile character. The front fascia and rear section will be getting entirely new styling bits. The iconic slatted grille will be seen in a new format, in line with modern design aesthetics. Changes are expected across the headlamps, LED DRLs, bumper, fog lamp housings and tail lamps.

Inside spaces will also see a major refresh with the new-gen Jeep Compass. A multi-textured finish is expected for the interior skin to achieve a livelier cabin experience. Tech upgrades will include an integrated screen layout and an extended list of state-of-the-art driver assistance features.

New-Gen Jeep Compass – Platform shift

Upcoming new Jeep Compass will be underpinned by the advanced STLA Medium Platform. This new platform is already in use with newer versions of Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland. STLA Medium will be used for various C- and D-segment Stellantis models. The platform is designed to support various body styles and powertrains including ICE, hybrid and electric.

Underpinned by the STLA Medium Platform, the new Jeep Compass will acquire a larger size. While exact dimensional details are not available, it is likely that the new Jeep Compass will be positioned as a mid-size SUV. The new platform can accommodate vehicle lengths from 4.3 meters to 4.9 meters. The existing Compass model is 4.4 meters in length. The new platform supports a wheelbase of 2.7 to 2.9 meters. In essence, both C and D segment vehicles are supported.

New Jeep Compass – Electric powertrain

STLA Medium Platform supports a 400-volt electrical architecture. It can be equipped with electric motors in the range of 220 hp to 390 hp. Battery packs of up to 98 kWh can be accommodated. With the standard battery pack, the range will be 500 km. A higher range of 700 km can be achieved with the performance pack. The range figures are based on the WLTP standards. These specs provide an idea of the capabilities of the upcoming new Jeep Compass.

Another benefit that Stellantis claims with its STLA Medium platform is best in class energy efficiency. Energy consumption is rated at 14 kWh per 100 km. Users will also benefit from fast charging, with 20% to 80% achievable in just 27 minutes.

New Jeep Compass will debut first in markets such as Europe and North America. As Stellantis aims to become carbon net zero by 2038, Jeep Compass can soon become an electric-only model in select markets. But in locations such as India, Jeep Compass will continue to be available with ICE powertrain options, as long as feasible.

Source