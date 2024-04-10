2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched – New Features Added

Rivals for Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include Harrier Dark, XUV700 Alpine Black and just launched MG Hector Blackstorm

Expanding its variant lineup, Jeep India has launched the new Compass with a limited edition Night Eagle version. This is in a bid to establish a better prospect for a chauffeur-driven audience and strategically navigate India’s highly competitive SUV space. With a unique Black exterior and interior, Jeep Compass Night Eagle poses a scintillating proposition to buyers.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched

Pricing for Compass Night Eagle starts from Rs. 25.39 lakh (ex-sh). Interestingly, Jeep’s press material mentioned a starting price for Compass range of Rs. 20.49 lakh. Ex-showroom price, that is. However, the company’s website mentions prices for the base Sport trim to start from Rs. 20.69 lakh (ex-sh).

Considering all the equipment Jeep is offering with Night Eagle edition, it is likely to be positioned on a higher-level trim. Speaking of equipment, there are a lot of features and creature comforts that Jeep is bundling with Compass Night Eagle special edition.

Some of these features include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a dual-channel front and rear dashcam, an air purifier, ambient lighting, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting and a rear entertainment screen. This is the first time Jeep India is offering a rear entertainment package with Compass and is aimed at uplifting the experience for rear seat passengers.

Black Magic

Riding on the trend of offering dark-coloured special editions, Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition promises a stealthy look both inside and out. This trend is currently a fan favourite and rival brands like Tata and Mahindra have been offering black shades bundled with special editions. MG joined the bandwagon with Hector Blackstorm earlier this day.

Unlike rivals, Compass Night Eagle Editions can be had in three attractive shades – Black, White and Red, all bundled with a Black roof option. Unique to Night Eagle edition are factory-fitted gloss black elements on grill, daylight openings, grill rings, roof rails and Compass’ 18-inch alloy wheels.

Where powertrains are concerned, Night Eagle edition comes equipped with a sole 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. There are options with drivetrain too and buyers can choose either FWD or AWD. Bookings for the same have been commenced through official website or authorised dealerships.

Statement from Jeep India

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated, “The all-new Jeep Compass Night Eagle elevates the Jeep Compass portfolio and offers a distinct elegance of discerning tastes of Indian customers. The Jeep Compass is on the top of the bucket list for any person considering an SUV, and the Compass Night Eagle offers that class and premium features that eludes value. We’re excited for customers to experience the sophistication and thrill of driving this remarkable SUV.”