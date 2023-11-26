New Honda CB350 TVC Out – Claims to deliver Bold and Confident Ride

By introducing new products in 350cc segment, Honda can target a larger segment of buyers

With its CB350 range, Honda has provided an alternative to Royal Enfield’s bestsellers such as Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. Other brands have also introduced new products such as Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440. As the segment gets more crowded, it is possible that CB350 range could start to fade out from people’s memories. To prevent that and add more options for enthusiasts, Honda has launched a brand-new bike based on the CB350 platform.

Honda CB 350 Official TVC

Priced from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 2.18 lakhs, the new Honda CB350 is a similar looking motorcycle to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. As compared to existing CB350 and CB350RS that have a neo-retro profile, Honda’s new CB350 has more of the signature features associated with old-school retro bikes. Take a look at the official TVC of new Honda CB350 below.

The primary targets will be Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350. These are currently the top two bestselling bikes from Royal Enfield. Bullet was ranking lower a few months back, but sales have zoomed ever since the new-gen version was launched. These bikes are preferred for their classic appeal.

Based on the TVC, it is evident that Honda’s new bike is targeted at young users. The theme is about action, adventure and the fascination to explore the unknown. Some of the key highlights include telescopic front forks, single-piece handlebar, curvy fuel tank with chrome fuel filler cap, tan leather seats with white piping and Nissin front brake calliper.

There are some distinctive features in comparison to existing Honda CB350. For example, the new CB350 has front forks in silver finish. A fork cover is also evident. The mudguard gets support rods, similar to that used with Classic 350 and Bullet 350. Honda’s new bike will appeal to folks who don’t want to dilute the classic look and feel.

This new bike sits below the existing HNess CB350 range, which has DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome and Legacy Edition variants, priced in the range of Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-sh.). CB350 RS variant has DLX, DLX Pro Dual Tone, DLX Pro and New Hue Edition models. These are available in the price range of Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.19 lakh. Primary rival Classic 350 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.20 lakh.