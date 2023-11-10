2024 Honda ADV 160 Gets New Colours – Future Hero Xoom 160 Rival?

Now that Hero is launching a 160cc ADV-styled scooter to rival Yamaha Aerox 155, 2024 Honda ADV 160 makes perfect sense for India

In international markets, Honda has been upgrading its 150cc scooters to 160cc versions. Same holds true with ADV 160 as well, upgraded from ADV 150 earlier this year. The scooter now entered MY2024 with a brand new colour, taking the total number of colourways to four.

Should Honda bring in ADV 160 to rival Hero Xoom 160?

Now that Hero has showcased Xoom 160 ADV style maxi scooter, we hope Honda launches 2024 ADV 160 in India too. ADV 160 gets an aggressive front fascia with sleek headlamps and vertically mounted LED DRLs. There’s a large transparent windscreen mounted on the front apron, which is functionally relevant and also enhances the bike’s sporty profile.

Other key features include fancy rear view mirrors, a stepped single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust and a long tail section. With 2024 Honda ADV 160, there aren’t any design changes. Features like the sporty X-shaped taillamp, rectangular digital instrument console and other elements have been kept the same.

This LCD instrument screen displays a range of information such as time and date, speedometer, real-time fuel consumption and air temperature. A separate panel for indicators has been provided below the digital console for easy viewability. The overall profile of scooter radiates immenseness that commands a lot of road presence.

This is a non-step-through scooter, hindering practicality. However, it houses scooter’s large 8.1L fuel tank, liberating large 27L under-seat storage. Other features carried forward include Honda Smart Key system, front inner box with 2L capacity, smartphone charging socket and emergency stop signal.

With 2024 Honda AD 160, the company has introduced the new Pearl Bosphorus Blue. Other colours on offer with MY2024 are Matte Dahlia Red Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. This new 2024 model will go on sale in Japan on 14th December 2023 for an asking price of JPY 473,000 (including tax) which translates to Rs. 2.6 lakh.

2024 Honda ADV 160 specs

Powering Honda ADV 160 will be a liquid-cooled 4V 156cc motor. Output numbers are around 16 PS and 15 Nm. Honda ADV 160 will have eSP (enhanced smart power) tech ensuring optimal performance across varied environments. eSP system comprises various components such as ACG Starter and programmed fuel injection.

Idling stop system will be available with 2024 Honda ADV 160, which boosts fuel efficiency. The scooter will have double cradle frame with telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear suspension. True to its ADV profile, the scooter will have block pattern tyres. Both wheels will have disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

Now that Hero is launching India’s second sporty maxi-scooter in the form of Xoom 160, the time is ripe for Honda to bring in ADV 160 in India. Both will rival Yamaha’s Aerox 155 which currently enjoys quite a niche. Considering Hero’s pricing exercises, it will have a much better VFM proposition, though.