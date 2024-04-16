New Hyundai Creta Matte Black – Alpha Edition Debuts At 2024 BIMS

On the inside, Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition gets an all-black theme with red Alpha logo on seats that contrast exterior matte black shade

India is one of the hottest markets for Hyundai Creta. The company sells Creta like hotcakes over here. However, Creta is a popular product in a few ASEAN nations. At 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition was showcased in all its matte black glory. Gawking at this beauty, we wish Hyundai launched something similar in India.

Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition Showcased At 2024 BIMS

Creta has been one of the, if not, the best-selling compact SUV in India for a very long time. The SUV is currently sold as a facelifted version of 2nd generation model in India. There are six monotone colours and one dual-tone colour on offer. What’s missing in Creta’s palette in India is a matte black shade, which is exactly what Creta Alpha Edition is.

In ASEAN nations, there is a different version of 2nd generation Creta from India-spec model that shares similarities with Tucson’s fascia. Also, this particular Creta doesn’t feature all the interior updates that India-spec Creta recently got. Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition which the company showcased at 2024 BIMS is based on this model.

Tucson-inspired parametric grill gets a dark chrome finish. We can see gloss black shades on the alloy wheels, side contrasting applique, C-pillars, shark fin antenna and bottom section of its roof spoiler. Rest of the body is finished in a very tempting matte black shade that looks more sophisticated and sporty than standard colours.

Just like different fascia, ASEAN-spec Creta has a different tail section too. In profile, however, both the versions of 2nd gen Creta remain almost identical. On the inside, there are more changes Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition showcased at 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show when opposed to India-spec model.

Changes on the inside

Unique to Hyundai Creta Alpha Edition, we get an all-black theme on the inside. This includes black dashboard, black door panels, black headliner and black upholstery. Black seat covers get an Alpha symbol finished in red along with an interesting honeycomb pattern that flows vertically. Seats also get red stitching that adds a sporty touch.

There aren’t any other changes with Creta Alpha Edition and it retains all the features that pre-facelift model got in India. We wish Hyundai Cars India (HCIL) launched a matte black version of Creta in India. Currently, we get Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Abyss Black Pearl monotone shades along with Atlas White and Abyss Black Pearl roof dual tone shade.

In India, Creta gets a 1.5L NA petrol engine capable of 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque, along with a 1.5L turbo petrol with 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. Diesel engine is the same 1.5L unit with 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, CVT, a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.