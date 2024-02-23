New Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Confirmed For Mid March 2024

Hyundai’s Strategic Move in the Dynamic SUV Segment – Mark Your Calendar for the Creta N Line Launch

In a strategic move following the recent launch of the Creta facelift in India, Hyundai is set to unleash the sportier and more dynamic version of its best-selling SUV – the Creta N Line. This marks a significant milestone for Hyundai as it introduces the N Line update for the Creta lineup for the first time. Anticipation is building as Hyundai has officially confirmed the launch of the Creta N Line in mid-March 2024.

The Creta has long held the title of Hyundai’s best-selling SUV in India, dominating its segment since its debut in 2015. With over 10 lakh units sold in India and the facelift recording an impressive 50,000 bookings within a month of its launch, the addition of the N Line variant is expected to further boost the sales momentum of the Creta lineup.

Distinctive Design Overhaul for the N Line Model

Setting the 2024 Creta N Line apart from the regular Creta, Hyundai has implemented striking design differences below the front LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The traditional front parametric grill has been replaced with a bold black mesh grill, eliminating visual bulk and enhancing the vehicle’s athletic appeal. The body-colored bumper now extends to the LED DRLs, creating a seamless and sporty look.

Sleeker silver elements in the lower bumper contribute to the overall athletic aesthetics of the Creta N Line. The vehicle features N Line badging on the front grill and quarter panels, while the Hyundai logo on the alloy wheels is replaced with an N badge. The 18-inch alloy wheels showcase an aggressive design, adding to the overall dynamic look of the N Line variant.

Interior Elegance and Performance Enhancements

2024 Creta N Line is expected to feature multiple red elements, including red stitching on the steering wheel and seats, N Line badges, and red ambient lighting – in line with the distinctive N Line style seen in previous models. Mechanical upgrades are also anticipated, including a redesigned steering wheel with larger paddle shifters, a more resonant exhaust setup for an exhilarating driving experience, and a stiffened suspension to deliver a sportier ride quality.

Unleashing Power with Engine Specs and Pricing

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will be powered by the same robust 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that propels the standard Creta. Generating 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque, this engine promises a spirited driving experience. While the standard Creta offers this engine with a 7-speed DCT exclusively in the top-spec trim, the N Line variant may introduce a manual variant and additional trim levels to cater to a broader price range.

Pricing for the Creta N Line is expected to start at approximately Rs 1 lakh higher than the corresponding regular variant, with the current Creta ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the Creta N Line could potentially exceed the Rs 21 lakh mark (ex-showroom), offering enthusiasts a premium yet exhilarating driving experience.