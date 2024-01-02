New Hyundai Creta SUV Bookings Open – Front, Rear, Interiors Revealed

2024 Hyundai Creta bookings are now open ahead of launch later this month

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the commencement of bookings for the highly anticipated new Hyundai Creta, signaling a new era in the mid-size SUV segment. With bookings officially open, customers can secure their spot for the newest iteration of the iconic Creta with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000/-.

Redefined Design Language

The new Hyundai Creta, built upon Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ is set to redefine expectations with its confident and bolder stance. Boasting a captivating design, premium interiors, and a spacious cabin, this SUV aims to cater to the comfort and convenience needs of the modern-age customers.

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed, “Brand Creta is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. Over the past 8 years, every 3rd mid-size SUV sold in our country has been a Creta, a huge testament to the profound trust and love this brand has garnered among Indian customers.”

Innovative Features

The reimagined Hyundai Creta is poised to make a strong statement in the market yet again with its bold design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort features. Garg further added, “Redeveloping a product that is so deeply cherished and successful poses its own set of challenges. However, here at Hyundai, we embrace challenges and strive to set higher and higher benchmarks.”

The new Creta embodies a blend of robust exterior design with premium interiors, promising to cater to both city requirements and the thrill-seeking desires of its drivers. Featuring a commanding front look with a new radiator grille and a robust hood design, it exudes a strong and assertive road presence. The SUV boasts advanced hi-tech features, offering a futuristic feel with its seamlessly integrated infotainment screen and digital cluster.

Powertrain and Safety

Under its hood, the new Hyundai Creta offers three engine options, including the sporty and power-packed 1.5L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5L MPi Petrol, and 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel engine options. Customers will have the luxury of choosing among four transmission options, including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed Automatic transmission.

Safety remains a top priority, with the new Creta equipped with a suite of advanced active and passive safety features, ensuring a 360-degree protection for its passengers. The vehicle will be available in 7 variants and offered in 6 mono-tone color options along with 1 dual-tone option. There are 17 petrol variants and 11 diesel variants with new Creta.

Continued Leadership

The Hyundai Creta, since its debut in 2015, has been a consistent market leader, redefining the SUV landscape with its technological prowess, innovation, safety features, and exceptional performance. This SUV has catered to the diverse needs of new-age customers, setting new industry standards and breaking records to maintain its position as a segment leader in the Indian automobile industry.